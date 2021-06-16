A report about the experiences of children and young people with SEND and their families during the pandemic, in the context of the SEND reforms over the last 10 years.

Documents

SEND: old issues, new issues, next steps

HTML

Details

The last 10 years have been a period of reform to the way in which the needs of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified, assessed and met. This report reflects on these reforms and their impact. It also considers what has been working well in the SEND system over time and areas where the reforms have not had the desired impact. It looks at SEND at the start of 2020, when the pandemic began: the number of children and young people who are part of the ‘SEND system’, their outcomes and experiences at different ages, and their experiences of receiving services. This sets the context for the findings from Ofsted’s visits to local areas, where we found out about the experiences of children and young people through the pandemic.

Children and young people with SEND disproportionately affected by pandemic
Resources
Long-standing problems in the system of care for children and young pe
HMCI commentary: putting children and young people with SEND at the heart of our recovery plans
Resources
Amanda Spielman discusses the current challenges in the SEND system an
Subcontracting ESFA post-16 education and training for the first time
Resources
How to seek written approval from the Education and Skills Funding Age

Published 16 June 2021