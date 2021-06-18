Termination warning notice to the members and trustees of London Enterprise Academy.

Termination warning notice to the London Enterprise Academy

A letter from the Regional Schools Commissioner for East of England and North East London, Sue Baldwin, to the members and trustees of the Tower Hamlets Enterprise Academy Ltd in respect of London Enterprise Academy.

This is in relation to the ‘inadequate’ Ofsted judgement on London Enterprise Academy.

This letter has been replaced by a termination warning notice issued to London Enterprise Academy on 25 May 2021.

Published 15 August 2019
Last updated 18 June 2021 + show all updates

