A form for postgraduate Master's students to make changes to their application.

Documents

Change of circumstances form - 2021 to 2022

PDF, 157KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Change an application

Use your online account to change your personal details, for example bank or contact details. Contact Student Finance England directly if you do not have an account.

Other changes

Use the change of circumstances form if you need to change any other details, for example your university or course. You cannot do this online.

You can find the change of circumstances form for other available academic years here:

2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral change of circumstances form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to make changes to their app
2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Master's UK employment form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Master's students to complete and send along w
2020 to 2021 Postgraduate Doctoral UK passport details form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to provide proof of identity

Published 29 June 2021