Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 30 June 2021

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 30 June 2021

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 30 June 2021

HTML

Religious character designation: guide to applying
Resources
What schools, academies and private schools need to do to get a religi
Against the odds
Resources
Achieving greater progress for secondary students facing socio-economi
Research: Against the odds
Resources
Achieving greater progress for secondary students facing socio-economi

Details

Items for further education

ArticleTitle
Actiondeadline extended for survey to review the funding rates for high cost and high value provision
Informationwebinars for FE and sixth form colleges on completing the College Financial Forecasting Return (CFFR)
InformationR10 in-year qualification achievement rate
Informationtemporary suspension of the requirement for level 2 apprentices to work towards and attempt level 2 Functional Skills
InformationRegister of Apprenticeship Training Providers
Informationfind employers that need a training provider
Informationnew functionality in your apprenticeship service account
Informationupdates coming to the apprenticeship service
Informationgraduate employment and skills guide

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Remindersuitability checks for academy trust chairs of trustees
Informationpublication of pupil premium allocations for 2021 to 2022
InformationUniversal Infant Free School Meals (UIFSM) funding allocations

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Actiondeadline extended for survey to review the funding rates for high cost and high value provision
Informationpublication of pupil premium allocations for 2021 to 2022
InformationUniversal Infant Free School Meals (UIFSM) funding allocations
Published 30 June 2021