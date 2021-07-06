New employer-led Institutes of Technology will offer higher level technical education to help close skills gaps in key STEM areas.

Information about Institutes of Technology (IoTs) including:

  • what IoTs are
  • what they offer
  • how to apply
  • how to partner
  • finding your local IoT
Published 4 July 2019
Last updated 6 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated with information on local Institutes of Technology (IoTs) and information on the wave 2 competition.

  2. Added link to Wave 2 prospectus page.

  3. First published.

