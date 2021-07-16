ESFA provides guidance for institutions to claim funding for students repeating part or all of final year programme following the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Funding guidance for young people 2021 to 2022: repeat of part or all of final year of programme for 16 to 19 students

ESFA recognise that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made progression in education difficult in some instances, therefore we are making an exception to our advice: funding guidance foryoung people 2020 to 2021 and enabling institutions to claim for students repeating part or full year of their final programme of study.

Institutions wanting to make this offer must ensure that the students repeating the full or part year meet the eligibility criteria and that the study programme has a planned end date of June or July 2021.

This offer does not apply to 16 year olds.

The document provides further details including:

  • eligibility
  • prioritisation
  • funding and payments
  • 16 to 19 in year growth
  • recording the students repeating
  • high needs
  • monitoring of the offer

If you have any queries please contact ESFA via the ESFA enquiry form.

Published 16 July 2021