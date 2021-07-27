British Embassy and Ashgabat International School organised an interactive and educational event aimed at raising the awareness of climate change.

On July 17, British Embassy Ashgabat and Ashgabat International School (AIS) organised an interactive, educational event to raise awareness of climate change and environmental protection issues and to help young people take action to protect the future of our planet. The event was held for students (aged 11+) and volunteers at AIS Saturday School and AIS Summer Camp 2021.

John Hamilton, Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy, addressed young participants through a video message, where he highlighted the important role youth can play to reverse the climate crisis. Mr Hamilton encouraged the participants to take action in those areas under their own control, to speak up on these important issues and come up with ideas to solve them.

During the event, students watched “Save our Planet” a short film by Sir David Attenborough, listened to presentations by the local Turkmen climate activists, took part in a climate change knowledge quiz, played a waste sorting and recycling game as well as exchanging their opinions and thoughts with each other on keeping our planet safe for future generations.

In the end, British Embassy representatives presented all participants with cotton bags and books on climate change written by HRH Prince Charles.

