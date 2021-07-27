Research on how governors and trustees responded to the pandemic, whether the work of governing boards was affected and challenges faced.

Documents

School and trust governance during coronavirus (COVID-19)

PDF, 439KB, 28 pages

Details

This report summarises 4 case studies with a maintained school, a single academy trust (SAT) and two multi-academy trusts (MATs).

The main priorities for governors and trusts in the next year include ensuring that students have access to the full learning experience, helping them recover academically and socially, ensuring stable leadership and restoring and improving staff and pupil wellbeing.

Governing bodies are likely to move to a hybrid model of online and face-to-face meetings in the future. Face-to-face meetings are seen as vital for developing strategy whereas online meetings are more efficient and allow for greater inclusion.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr John Pugh
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Climate change awareness at Ashgabat International School
Resources
British Embassy and Ashgabat International School organised an interac
Higher education graduate outcomes survey UK: open data 2018 to 2019
Resources
Open data tables detailing the activities of graduates who obtained qu

Published 27 July 2021