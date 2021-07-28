Prohibiting unsuitable people from managing independent schools, academies and free schools or governing a local-authority-maintained school.

Documents

Prohibiting unsuitable individuals from managing independent schools

PDF, 663KB, 26 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • proprietors, governing bodies, senior leaders, and school staff of independent schools, academies and free schools
  • individuals issued with a notice or a direction under section 128

The guidance outlines:

  • the section 128 legislation that prohibits or restricts an individual managing an independent educational setting or governing a local-authority maintained school
  • how to assess and consider if someone is unsuitable
  • how to report someone as unsuitable to manage an independent school, academy or free school

The Education Secretary can prohibit or restrict an individual from taking part in the management of independent school under section 128 of the Education and Skills Act 2008.

Governors of local-authority-maintained schools may find this useful to read alongside the governance handbook.

Resources
Resources
Resources
Published 28 July 2021