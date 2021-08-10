Social Mobility Commission: Commissioners' declaration of business interests.

Documents

SMC Commissioners register of business interest 2019

HTML

SMC Commissioners register of business interests 2020

HTML

SMC Commissioners register of business interests 2021

HTML

Details

Statements by members of the Social Mobility Commission declaring their business interests.

Published 12 November 2019
Last updated 10 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added Social Mobility Commissioners register of business interests for 2020 and 2021.

  2. First published.

    SLC offers support to students receiving exam results
    Resources
    Chris Larmer, Executive Director, Operations on the steps students nee
    Record numbers of students take up university places
    Resources
    More than 695,000 A levels and 340,000 vocational and technical qualif
    Early years lead practitioner
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: Ethical and rights-based approaches to support the ch