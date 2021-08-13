The OSA’s decision on the objection to the admission arrangements of Earlham Primary School.

Documents

Earlham Primary School

PDF, 119KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2172

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Haringey London Borough Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 13 August 2021