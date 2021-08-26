Monthly apprenticeship starts to June 2021, and official statistics covering the apprenticeship service and find an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships and traineeships: August 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21

This publication is an update of the Apprenticeships and traineeships publication series with the latest monthly transparency data and contains:

  • latest monthly apprenticeship starts data, reported to date, covering the first eleven months of the 2020 to 2021 academic year
  • apprenticeship service statistics (including commitments, redundancies and incentives) as of 10 August 2021
  • adverts and vacancies as published on find an apprenticeship (to 31 July 2021)

We are also publishing information relating to traineeship incentive payments for the first time.

Published 26 August 2021