Publications relating to the GRADE (Grading and admissions data for England) data sharing project between Ofqual, Ofsted, UCAS and Department for Education.

ADR UK is accepting applications for 12-month research fellowships to conduct analysis using the grading and admissions data for England. Find out more about ADR UK’s GRADE fellowships.

ESFA Update: 1 September 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Dog groomer
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The 5 welfare needs of animals: a. its need for a sui
Student Loans Company urges students in Wales to prepare for payment
Resources
EnglishCymraegSLC is supporting students to get ready for the first st

Statements

Transparency data

Published 1 September 2021