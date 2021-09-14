13 graduates and apprentices from across the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group are representing the decommissioning sector at the Nuclear Skills & Apprenticeships Fair.

Image credit: Sellafield Ltd

As part of the Nuclear Industry Association’s ‘Nuclear Week in Parliament’, the Nuclear Skills & Apprenticeships Fair is a unique chance to engage with MPs and parliamentarians and promote career opportunities in nuclear decommissioning.

NDA group Chief Executive, David Peattie, said:

Nuclear decommissioning is a dynamic and forward-looking industry, which provides an unrivalled range of career opportunities for people across the whole of the UK.

I’m extremely proud of our graduates and apprentices and I’m inspired by the passion they show when they talk about their work in the NDA group. I’m certain this enthusiasm will encourage the next generation to pursue a career in nuclear decommissioning.

The NDA is responsible for decommissioning and cleaning up 17 of the UK’s oldest nuclear sites, a programme of work that will last for well over a hundred years. Attracting the next generation of the nuclear workforce is an essential part of delivering this nationally important mission long into the future.

Warrington North MP, Charlotte Nichols, said:

I’m delighted to host the Nuclear Skills & Apprenticeships Fair and meet enthusiastic nuclear workers working in a whole range of roles, from train driver to media and communications. This highlights the opportunities in the nuclear industry.

In my constituency alone, there are at least two thousand highly-skilled workers supporting the nuclear decommissioning sector. This includes the NDA group who have a base in Warrington and are taking a lead in promoting careers for people in the industry. I’m really excited about the future of the industry.

Published 14 September 2021
Last updated 14 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. First published.

