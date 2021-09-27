 
How to Pass the TOEFL IBT Test Without Extra Effort

Details
Are you looking for ways to pass the TOEFL IBT exam without spending much money and effort?

You can easily do this if you know the exact questions to be asked at the exam. Ideally, you’re supposed to know the answers before the exam but most times it is difficult to do that. The developers of the TOEFL IBT exam do not officially share this information, but there are other ways to know it.

For example, Lang-Test helps you with a list of questions and answers to prepare you for the exam. As you may guess, it is half the battle. The second half represents some basic English skills (of course, it is better to have them higher than basic, but it depends). So, if you can speak English minimally, if you can build phrases and use verbs in required forms – you can try this service as it may help you pass the TOEFL IBT exam. Otherwise, in the absence of basic skills, you still need to take a class.

On the other hand, the presence of basic (or maybe even advanced) English skills does not guarantee anything, the exam itself looks complicated. If you want to pass it successfully, you need to prepare yourself. You may considerably facilitate the process using the service. Thanks to Lang-Test, you can know the exact questions, answers, and topics to be asked at the exam, this way you can go prepared. If you know the topics and exam questions, you may expand your vocabulary for that topic and prepare your answers in advance. This will help you get better results. This is a really good method because it is less expensive when compared to other methods and it is less likely to decrease your self-confidence.

How does the TOEFL IBT exam look like?

It is a form of the TOEFL exam that means “Internet-based Test”. It is a method used in virtually all exams. Like other tests to check English skills, TOEFL attempts to evaluate them from every angle. That is why the exam is in four sections.

  • Reading
  • Writing
  • Listening
  • Speaking

At the same time, the test does not contain levels for different purposes. It only always checks for academic English skills. Yes, the test is firstly developed for those, who want to continue their education in American universities, so it has an important nature: the test is made by Americans. This means the test will use the American English version only. For example, in the Listening section, you should listen and try to understand the American speech. Yes, in general, British and American people still speak English, but these languages are different for now and this difference is increasing.

If you were learning the exact British English version, you may encounter the unusual pronunciation, and, in some rare cases, unknown words. That is why, I would advise you to take another exam, different from TOEFL if you are going to an English-speaking country, but not the USA. Moreover, Lang-Test can help you with other exams; some of them are easier than TOEFL IBT. But, if you target the USA, there are no other options, you need TOEFL. It is needed either for potential students or for those, who want to relocate and need another job. Without the TOEFL certificate, it’s much more difficult to get a visa and find a job abroad. Even if the job you are looking for does not require academic skills, you still need to pass the test. Maybe, the certificate could help you find a more qualified job; moreover, the USA already has too many unskilled workers.

What if I am not going to relocate?

Even in this case you need the TOEFL certificate. If you want to work in a branch of a large international company as a part of distributing team, English skills are required in many places. Everything becomes easier if you have the TOEFL certificate. Note that people continue to throughout their lifetime, good language skills help in self-development. I am now talking about Internet forums, technical documents, and articles in scientific journals. The most helpful material is not translated into your language, so you can read it in English only. Without knowing the English language, you limit yourself voluntarily. On the other hand, if you know English, you can help your colleagues translate something important for them. It increases your value among management and colleagues and could also bring some financial benefits.

At the same time, do not forget that TOEFL is not an easy test. You should probably think about choosing another easier exam if you are not going to study in any American university. Unlike TOEFL, IELTS exams have various exam levels. So, one of the relatively easy exams that do not check academic English skills, can be used to get a visa.

Conclusion

Translators are not as in-demand unlike previously. More and more people speak English and understand each other, exchanging knowledge and experience. However, you should prove your English skills to join an international company. Which option is easier than presenting the TOEFL certificate (or similar)? Indeed, it is the only way to prove your skills without wasting time, they cannot test English skills for all candidates. If a candidate can attach the TOEFL certificate to his CV, he has an advantage. As for the rest, everything depends on you only.

Never forget that English skills do not represent some kind of self-development destination point. You can be a construction worker – anyway, there is a good chance that you meet an English-speaking engineer, who asks something from you. A man, who can always learn something new and improve his skills, should succeed for sure.

Finally, you can get it right now and without any efforts of you. Thanks to Lang-Test, you can easily prepare yourself for the exam and find all questions and topics, to be expected at the exam. If you can build phrases in English and have basic or advanced communication skills, it is exactly what you need. The site is openable from any device, working under any operating system. Then you may understand if you are ready for the real TOEFL exam. As compared with the exam cost, the price of the exam preparation service is much smaller. At the same time, you can prepare yourself for it for as long as you need, without sitting at the desk.

