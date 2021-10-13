Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Applies to England

Higher Technical Qualifications: provider delivery toolkit
Ashlawn School: 13 October 2021
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Primary School: 13 October 2021
Items for further education

Actioncheck apprentices are on the latest versions of standards
Reminder16 to 18 traineeship delivery market entry opportunity
Informationhigh needs funding: due diligence process for special post-16 providers
Informationclarification to the subcontracting funding rules
Informationprofessional development opportunities for leaders, governors, and governance professionals
Informationmental health support for colleges
Informationcommunications toolkit and student video resources to support your encouragement of COVID-19 testing with college students
InformationBest practice guides webinar for End Point Assessment (EPA) for training providers and EPA Organisations (EPAOs) and employers
InformationCondition Data Collection 2 (CDC2) update
Informationextension of the incentive payment for hiring a new apprentice
Informationopportunity to take part in COVID-19 Exam Support Service research
Informationfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021

Items for academies

ActionRisk Protection Arrangement (RPA) - motor vehicle cover for schools’ consultation
ActionSustainability Day for schools hosted by DfE schools commercial team
Informationthe academies planning calendar has been updated
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) school-led tutoring allocations
InformationCondition Data Collection 2 (CDC2) update
Informationget involved in Charity Fraud Awareness Week, 18 to 22 October 2021
Informationopportunity to take part in COVID-19 Exam Support Service research

Items for local authorities

ActionRisk Protection Arrangement (RPA) - motor vehicle cover for schools
ActionSustainability Day for schools hosted by DfE schools commercial team
InformationHigh needs funding: due diligence process for special post-16 providers
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) school-led tutoring allocations
Informationprofessional development opportunities for leaders, governors, and governance professionals
InformationCondition Data Collection 2 (CDC2) update
Informationextension of the incentive payment for hiring a new apprentice
Informationintroduction to the School Resource Management (SRM) tools available to Local Authorities webinar
Informationopportunity to take part in COVID-19 Exam Support Service research
Informationfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021
Published 13 October 2021