 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to Boost Digital Skills in West Midlands

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NWSLC_official course provides opportunity for residents to kick-start a career in tech @CompTIA

CompTIA, the leading technology industry association, has today announced that it is working with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to provide digital skills across the West Midlands.

Following a grant from the Digital Skills Funding pot available from West Midlands Combined Authority, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College has launched the IT & Digital Skills Training Academy. The Academy aims to deliver vital digital skills training to the West Midlands area. People living in the area will be able to benefit from free training courses that enable them to either join the growing digital and IT roles available in the region or by upskilling so that they can progress in their field.

The first courses being offered by the Academy are a series of blended courses built on CompTIA’s IT Fundamentals, A+ and Security+ certifications. Each certification provides students with the fundamental skills needed to start a career in technology.

With recent research from CompTIA finding Birmingham one of the UK’s best tech hubs, this course presents an opportunity for residents of the West Midlands, to take full advantage of the potential career paths the city – and beyond – has to offer. The courses, run flexibly over a 12 week period, accessible online and enable students to gain qualifications in everything from technology concepts to managing devices. This approach makes the course all-inclusive, ensuring that adult learners with additional responsibilities still have the chance to develop their skills according to their own schedule.  Students can then progress onto apprenticeships or onto higher level courses.

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“Investment in digital skills will help us future-proof our region’s workforce and continue to help establish the West Midlands as the UK’s leading tech hub.

“The WMCA’s funding for the IT and Digital Training Academy is a huge step in making sure we are providing citizens with every opportunity to thrive in tech roles, and we look forward to seeing the course make a real and positive difference to the people and businesses of the West Midlands.”

Graham Hunter, VP Skills Certification at CompTIA, added:

“Giving people the skills to thrive in an IT role is at the heart of CompTIA’s certifications and this partnership gives us the opportunity to maximise the impact we have across the UK. The West Midlands area has a lot to gain and a lot to contribute to the IT industry and this course will allow individuals and businesses alike to reach their full digital potential.”

Advertisement

Havering College Engineering students selected for prestigious Daily Mail Apprenticeships
Sector News
Congratulations to @HaveringCollege Engineering students Spencer Batch
Trainees reach out for new heights through North West Regional College and Hawthorn Heights construction partnership
Sector News
A new skills course aimed at helping recent school leavers and those s
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Todayâ€™s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s

The IT Fundamentals certification provides an introduction to basic IT knowledge and skills, while A+ and Security+ develop these skills further with training on critical IT support and cybersecurity topics respectively. As industry-recognised credentials, trusted by employers to identify individuals who can thrive in technical roles, a combination of the three certifications provides students with a solid set of digital skills that enables them to move straight into tech roles.

Sally Denning, Director of Adult Learning at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said:

“North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College has received funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority to help deliver our vision to support and grow a world-class digital workforce. Funding the delivery of CompTIA qualifications will help to meet our vision of upskilling individuals who are looking for a career in IT or who wish to progress in the IT industry”.

The course is enrolling until 30th July 2020, and prospective students can apply via this link.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Havering College Engineering students selected for prestigious Daily Mail Apprenticeships
Sector News
Congratulations to @HaveringCollege Engineering students Spencer Batch
Trainees reach out for new heights through North West Regional College and Hawthorn Heights construction partnership
Sector News
A new skills course aimed at helping recent school leavers and those s
UK Businesses; How to prepare for #Brexit
Sector News
DeVono Cresa, the UK’s leading occupier-only consultancy firm, has a
DFRobot to showcase Internet of Things-enabled ‘Smart Garden’ at Bett 2020
Sector News
DFRobot, a world-leading #STEM education solution provider is boosting
“INSIDE OUT DAY” A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK
Sector News
Inside Out Day calls for children and adults alike to wear an item of
Edinburgh College signs new Heritage partnership agreement aimed at enhancing students’ learning opportunities
Sector News
@EdinburghColl signs partnership agreement with The Battle of Prestonp
Consultation on implementing savings to teaching grant budget
Sector News
Today (17 Jan) the OfS has issued a consultation to seek views on how
Symud Ymlaen i Addysg Bellach a thu hwnt
Sector News
Mae’r cyn-fyfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg Joe Snelling wedi symud ymla
Advancing into Further Education and beyond
Sector News
Former Engineering Technology student Joe Snelling has successfully pr
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s
South Eastern Regional College Science Students Scoop Three BT Young Scientist Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating the success of th
Final year university places for Uxbridge College & Harrow College Graduates
Sector News
Students who have joined university degrees in the final year thanks t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stephen Kellie
Stephen Kellie has published a new article: Trade Roles: The Need for Diversity and Equality 1 hour 38 minutes ago
North West Regional College (NWRC)
North West Regional College (NWRC) has published a new article: Trainees reach out for new heights through North West Regional College and Hawthorn Heights construction partnership 2 hours 9 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Wednesday, 22 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page