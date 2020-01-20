North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to Boost Digital Skills in West Midlands

@NWSLC_official course provides opportunity for residents to kick-start a career in tech @CompTIA

CompTIA, the leading technology industry association, has today announced that it is working with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College to provide digital skills across the West Midlands.

Following a grant from the Digital Skills Funding pot available from West Midlands Combined Authority, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College has launched the IT & Digital Skills Training Academy. The Academy aims to deliver vital digital skills training to the West Midlands area. People living in the area will be able to benefit from free training courses that enable them to either join the growing digital and IT roles available in the region or by upskilling so that they can progress in their field.

The first courses being offered by the Academy are a series of blended courses built on CompTIA’s IT Fundamentals, A+ and Security+ certifications. Each certification provides students with the fundamental skills needed to start a career in technology.

With recent research from CompTIA finding Birmingham one of the UK’s best tech hubs, this course presents an opportunity for residents of the West Midlands, to take full advantage of the potential career paths the city – and beyond – has to offer. The courses, run flexibly over a 12 week period, accessible online and enable students to gain qualifications in everything from technology concepts to managing devices. This approach makes the course all-inclusive, ensuring that adult learners with additional responsibilities still have the chance to develop their skills according to their own schedule. Students can then progress onto apprenticeships or onto higher level courses.

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“Investment in digital skills will help us future-proof our region’s workforce and continue to help establish the West Midlands as the UK’s leading tech hub.

“The WMCA’s funding for the IT and Digital Training Academy is a huge step in making sure we are providing citizens with every opportunity to thrive in tech roles, and we look forward to seeing the course make a real and positive difference to the people and businesses of the West Midlands.”

Graham Hunter, VP Skills Certification at CompTIA, added:

“Giving people the skills to thrive in an IT role is at the heart of CompTIA’s certifications and this partnership gives us the opportunity to maximise the impact we have across the UK. The West Midlands area has a lot to gain and a lot to contribute to the IT industry and this course will allow individuals and businesses alike to reach their full digital potential.”

The IT Fundamentals certification provides an introduction to basic IT knowledge and skills, while A+ and Security+ develop these skills further with training on critical IT support and cybersecurity topics respectively. As industry-recognised credentials, trusted by employers to identify individuals who can thrive in technical roles, a combination of the three certifications provides students with a solid set of digital skills that enables them to move straight into tech roles.

Sally Denning, Director of Adult Learning at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said:

“North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College has received funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority to help deliver our vision to support and grow a world-class digital workforce. Funding the delivery of CompTIA qualifications will help to meet our vision of upskilling individuals who are looking for a career in IT or who wish to progress in the IT industry”.

The course is enrolling until 30th July 2020, and prospective students can apply via this link.