A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector

Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Further #FE programme opened today (9 March 2020).

The Department for Education (DfE) funded recruitment initiative, developed and managed by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), aims to help Further Education (FE) providers recruit and train industry experts to become teachers for the FE sector.

This latest round will make funding available for new Initial Teacher Education (ITE) places for individuals to teach subjects across 15 technical routes. Financial support is available for FE providers to address the cost of undertaking ITE and help create capacity for new recruits to learn and receive training and support on the job. Funding of £18,200 per recruit will be made available to all FE providers with two routes to access the programme depending on provider type.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, said:

“We want our technical education system to be world leading, we can only achieve this by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector.

“This next round of Taking Teaching Further will help to bring more experienced industry professionals into the classroom, so they can inspire the next generation and give them the skills they need to unleash their potential.”

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to be opening the third round of Taking Teaching Further, enabling colleges and providers to attract new experienced industry talent into hard-to-fill teaching roles.

“Taking Teaching Further is setting the benchmark for recruiting and training skilled professionals with high levels of hands-on industry experience into FE teaching and training roles. I encourage all colleges and FE providers to register with the ETF to take part in this important programme. Taking Teaching Further is already making a real difference to FE colleges and providers up and down the country through the new teachers already recruited in earlier waves.”

Lesley Graham, Principal at Stockton Riverside College, said:

“The TTF project has been really successful at Stockton Riverside College. The candidates who have come in from industry have brought with them up-to-date experience in their fast-moving vocational areas (Digital and Electrical) that has really enhanced the relevance of practical and theory sessions within the department for students. The added benefit goes way beyond the classroom - for example, our Digital lecturer has a background in digital and radio technology and is using his up-to-date skills to set up a radio station with support from Teesside University and of course, our students - this has benefits across the board, with students engaged in hands-on project management and budget planning as well as being involved in sourcing and setting up the technology required. Our Electrical lecturer is inputting into our Green Implementation Group run by Staff with student involvement by sourcing and advising on the installation of solar energy across the campus. All in all, really successful and I’ll certainly be applying for the next round.”

Bill Jones, Principal at Leeds City College, said:

"The Taking Teaching Further project has enabled Leeds City College to recruit six industry specialists in a range of fields. These include biomedical science, engineering and childcare. This will have a positive impact on our preparedness to deliver industry-related courses, including apprenticeships, and enhance our readiness to deliver the new T Levels from 2021".