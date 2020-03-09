 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector

Details
Hits: 146
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan

Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Further #FE programme opened today (9 March 2020). 

The Department for Education (DfE) funded recruitment initiative, developed and managed by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), aims to help Further Education (FE) providers recruit and train industry experts to become teachers for the FE sector.

This latest round will make funding available for new Initial Teacher Education (ITE) places for individuals to teach subjects across 15 technical routes. Financial support is available for FE providers to address the cost of undertaking ITE and help create capacity for new recruits to learn and receive training and support on the job. Funding of £18,200 per recruit will be made available to all FE providers with two routes to access the programme depending on provider type.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, said:

“We want our technical education system to be world leading, we can only achieve this by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector.

“This next round of Taking Teaching Further will help to bring more experienced industry professionals into the classroom, so they can inspire the next generation and give them the skills they need to unleash their potential.”

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to be opening the third round of Taking Teaching Further, enabling colleges and providers to attract new experienced industry talent into hard-to-fill teaching roles.

“Taking Teaching Further is setting the benchmark for recruiting and training skilled professionals with high levels of hands-on industry experience into FE teaching and training roles. I encourage all colleges and FE providers to register with the ETF to take part in this important programme. Taking Teaching Further is already making a real difference to FE colleges and providers up and down the country through the new teachers already recruited in earlier waves.”

Lesley Graham, Principal at Stockton Riverside College, said:

“The TTF project has been really successful at Stockton Riverside College.  The candidates who have come in from industry have brought with them up-to-date experience in their fast-moving vocational areas (Digital and Electrical) that has really enhanced the relevance of practical and theory sessions within the department for students. The added benefit goes way beyond the classroom - for example, our Digital lecturer has a background in digital and radio technology and is using his up-to-date skills to set up a radio station with support from Teesside University and of course, our students - this has benefits across the board, with students engaged in hands-on project management and budget planning as well as being involved in sourcing and setting up the technology required. Our Electrical lecturer is inputting into our Green Implementation Group run by Staff with student involvement by sourcing and advising on the installation of solar energy across the campus.  All in all, really successful and I’ll certainly be applying for the next round.”

Advertisement

DBC Training win the prestigious â€˜Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Yearâ€™ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I
Musicians Hit the Right Notes at Intercampus Music Competition
Sector News
Itâ€™s not every day you get to watch and listen to aspiring musicians

Bill Jones, Principal at Leeds City College, said:

"The Taking Teaching Further project has enabled Leeds City College to recruit six industry specialists in a range of fields. These include biomedical science, engineering and childcare. This will have a positive impact on our preparedness to deliver industry-related courses, including apprenticeships, and enhance our readiness to deliver the new T Levels from 2021".

You may also be interested in these articles:

DBC Training win the prestigious ‘Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I
Musicians Hit the Right Notes at Intercampus Music Competition
Sector News
It’s not every day you get to watch and listen to aspiring musicians
Yorkshire & Humber Students Celebrate Top Engineering Scholarships
Sector News
Eleven students from Yorkshire and Humber have received prestigious ci
Five tips on how to survive coronavirus anxiety
Sector News
COVID-19—known to most as #coronavirus — looms large in the news r
#Coronavirus - Government suspends ‘break in learning’ rule for #apprentices affected
Sector News
@AELPUK - The Association of Employment and Learning Providers has wel
Derby College Group Positive Behaviours for the Workplace Pilot Programme Hailed Success
Sector News
The first group of students at @DerbyCollege Group have graduated from
We weren’t prepared for coronavirus - But it’s not too late to act
Sector News
Last fall, sixteen leaders from governments, businesses and internatio
Leigh College unveils plans for a Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege is delighted to announce a brand new Digital Skills Acad
Cadent launches its first NEET scheme
Sector News
The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in edu
South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain ‘essential’ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page