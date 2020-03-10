Is the UK actually ready to push the button on remote working?

With an increase of employees self-isolating due to concerns over #Coronavirus #COVID19 many companies asking their staff to work from home this week, we wanted to find out if the UK is actually ready to push the button on remote working?
Using data from the world’s busiest job board Indeed.com, we’ve mapped the US states and UK cities who are pressing play on remote working.
Over the last twelve months the ONS has reported a 25% increase in the number of remote workers; 4.5m in 2018 compared to just 3.6m the previous year.
We took to the world’s biggest job board to find out exactly what remote working opportunities were available in the UK and where they were located.
The study, by cloud-based communications company RingCentral names London as the top city for remote work, according to the number of jobs listed on Indeed.com.
Key Findings:
- In the UK, there were 87,804 remote working jobs listed
- 43% are based out of London, 11% Channel Islands, and 6% in Manchester
- UK had 90% more jobs than the US offering remote working options
- Companies based in the South offer the most remote working opportunities when compared to the North.
At the time of writing, there were 87,804 job opportunities listed on Indeed.com which offered remote working as part of the job description.
Revealed: 40% of Remote Working Jobs are Full Time
It was encouraging to see that two-fifths (40%) of the remote working job opportunities were listed as full time, offering an increased layer of security and stability.
However, most of these full time jobs fell into the lower salary brackets; 38% of the remote working jobs we found paid less than £19,999 annually. Just 2% of the remote working jobs we found paid over £50k.
Location, Location, Location
Whilst it is true that remote working can be done from anywhere, many of the opportunities we found listed their head-office location.
- South = 58,037 (66%)
- North = 16,388 (18.6%)
- Midlands = 7,923 (9%)
- True Remote = 5,456 (6.2%)
Companies based in the South offer the most remote working opportunities, followed by the North. 43% are based out of London, 11% Channel Islands, and 6% in Manchester.
Top 5 Remote Working Jobs in the UK
Here are the type of roles in the UK that are most likely to offer remote working:
- Business Development = 104
- Sales Exec = 36
- Account Management = 32
- Software Engineers =31
- Lettings Agent = 31
Top Five Companies for Remote Working Jobs in the UK
These are the five companies who are advertising the most jobs with remote working benefits.
- WSP = 575
- Revolut = 220
- PwC = 121
- Network Rail = 103
- Eaton = 98
