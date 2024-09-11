Youth Futures Foundation become Patrons of Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, Boosting Support for Underrepresented Youth and Driving Lasting Impact

The Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance is delighted to announce that Youth Futures Foundation has joined as its latest Patron. This partnership underscores a shared vision to improve access to quality apprenticeships and skills training for young people from disadvantaged and ethnically diverse backgrounds across the UK.

Youth Futures Foundation, the national What Works Centre for youth employment, will collaborate closely with Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance to ensure young people from underrepresented communities have greater access to meaningful apprenticeship opportunities. Youth Futures’ expertise in driving evidence-based, systemic change to address youth unemployment will support Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance’s mission of promoting diversity in the apprenticeship and skills sector.

Barry Fletcher, CEO at Youth Futures Foundation said:

“As the What Works Centre for youth employment, we know apprenticeships have a positive impact on youth employment outcomes, and they present a welcome opportunity for marginalised young people to overcome disadvantage and progress into good work. We are proud to become Patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance. Together we can learn and develop practice, empowering employers to offer accessible, high-quality vocational training and apprenticeship opportunities to equip young people from all backgrounds to enter and succeed in the workforce.”

Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, which champions the inclusion of young people from ethnic minorities in vocational pathways, has been instrumental in connecting businesses, training providers, and diverse communities. With Youth Futures Foundation joining as a Patron, Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance aims to further strengthen its efforts in making the UK’s workforce more inclusive and representative.

Safaraz Ali, Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome Youth Futures Foundation as our Patron. Together, we can drive real impact and provide vital opportunities for young people who have been historically underrepresented in apprenticeships and skills training. Our shared vision for a more equitable future is what makes this partnership so significant.”

This collaboration represents a powerful step forward in addressing the structural barriers young people face in entering the workforce. By working together, MASA and Youth Futures Foundation will provide essential support and create new avenues for the next generation of talent to thrive.

