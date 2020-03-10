 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Financial stress keeping UK students up at night, as one in five get less than 5 hours of sleep

Details
Hits: 63
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New research released today has found that that over half (51%) of UK university students claim stress or anxiety to be the cause of sleep disturbance, with financial stress a leading cause (44%) - and 1 in 5 students getting fewer than 5 hours sleep each night.

The research, released by student accommodation search engine Mystudenthalls.com, has looked into the quality of student sleep for UK university students and found that the mental health epidemic is seriously affecting students’ ability to sleep- with worrying consequences.

With the average annual tuition costs coming in at over £9K, almost half (44%) of students claim financial stresses keep them awake at night; a quarter (26%) stress about juggling work and study, to make ends meet. Factors such as course workloads (42%) and worries about grades (35%) have been found to be other leading causes of sleep deprivation for students.

Worryingly, almost one in five (19%) university students are getting less than just 5 hours of sleep a night, with sleep deprivation leaving them exhausted on average 4 times a week. 

The sleep crisis is also hugely affecting students' academic performance, which comes asnew research has found an increase in students dropping out of UK universities; a huge 40% said they miss classes and lectures due to being tired. Students battling sleep issues said they struggle to take in information during lectures (47%), with 1 in 4 (25%) students admitting they have even fallen asleep in class and shockingly, almost 1 in 10 (9%) have fallen asleep standing up. Nine in ten (95%) students say they could perform better if they had better sleep.

UK universities are leaving students feeling unsupported with their lack of sleep- with over a third (36%) feeling that there is insufficient support and understanding at their university for how students’ studies and mental health can be affected by sleep problems.

Dan Roberts, Founder, and Director of Mystudenthalls.com comments,  

“Students are under a lot of pressure to perform academically, whilst also maintaining a fun and social lifestyle. It’s clear that this is causing students a lot of stress, and in particular, is having an effect on their ability to rest. Universities, as well as other student services and institutions may need to start ensuring they are monitoring factors that could be preventing students from not getting enough quality sleep. 

The environment in which students live is incredibly important for accommodating sufficient rest with a sensible work-life balance. It’s really important that students live somewhere that not only suits their budget and lifestyle but also supports their overall wellness. More and more providers are offering student accommodation that include on-site health and social facilities like eateries, gyms, and dedicated study areas; as we now see a shift in focus to create unique and vibrant student communities which help students thrive at university whilst maintaining their mental and physical health.” 

Advertisement

CONEL ran over 300 employability programmes over the past year
Sector News
Over the past year, the @CollegeNELondon employability team has run ov
London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy acquired by Learning Curve Group
Sector News
@_LearningCurve are delighted to announce the acquisition of London ba
New agreement brings key Bristol organisations closer together
Sector News
The memorandum of understanding agreed between the parties states thei

You may also be interested in these articles:

CONEL ran over 300 employability programmes over the past year
Sector News
Over the past year, the @CollegeNELondon employability team has run ov
London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy acquired by Learning Curve Group
Sector News
@_LearningCurve are delighted to announce the acquisition of London ba
Borders College Hawick campus opens its doors to the public
Sector News
Borders College Hawick campus will be opening its doors to the public
Female Talent Championed At MyKindaFuture International Women’s Day Event
Sector News
#TalentHasNoLimits - Leading overlooked talent specialist @MyKindaFutu
Big Yellow Friday fundraising at Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
@BarkingCollege students raised £255 for the Children’s Liver Disea
New agreement brings key Bristol organisations closer together
Sector News
The memorandum of understanding agreed between the parties states thei
Skills Group wins Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in Annual Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Skills Group has been chosen as Construction Apprenticeship Provider o
‘Entrepreneurs without Borders’ A network of 10 incubators across the world
Sector News
@NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin
We need to protect the social infrastructure of this country, not just in the short term
Sector News
Commenting ahead of tomorrow’s Budget Speech in the Commons, Kevin C
Labour calls for budget fix to help working parents hit by huge childcare costs
Sector News
Tulip Siddiq MP, Labour’s Shadow Early Years Minister, is calling on
Coleg yn croesawu gwestai o Ymddiriedolaeth Addysgol yr Holocost
Sector News
Yn ddiweddar clywodd grŵp o ddysgwyr Hanes U2 dystiolaeth gan oroeswr
Gower College Swansea welcomes guest from the Holocaust Educational Trust
Sector News
A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page