Govt must not ignore teaching staff in plans for reopening

Responding to reports that the Government will be releasing their plan on reopening schools next week, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:
"Reopening schools can’t be a top-down affair, with politicians failing to consult with those who run our schools. The number and type of risks is complex and will differ from school to school - therefore it is vital the concerns of teaching staff are heard.
"The Government needs to work with school leaders now, not later, to put this in place ahead of time. Only when school staff have the PPE they need, as per their risk assessment, should they be able to reopen.
"I am glad that the Government have listened to calls from the Liberal Democrats and others to publish a plan for opening schools, but they must start to work with schools urgently. They must begin assessing the risks and minimising the threat of the virus to children, staff and parents for when they reopen."
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.