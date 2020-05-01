 
Govt must not ignore teaching staff in plans for reopening

Details
Responding to reports that the Government will be releasing their plan on reopening schools next week, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

"Reopening schools can’t be a top-down affair, with politicians failing to consult with those who run our schools. The number and type of risks is complex and will differ from school to school - therefore it is vital the concerns of teaching staff are heard.

"The Government needs to work with school leaders now, not later, to put this in place ahead of time. Only when school staff have the PPE they need, as per their risk assessment, should they be able to reopen.

"I am glad that the Government have listened to calls from the Liberal Democrats and others to publish a plan for opening schools, but they must start to work with schools urgently. They must begin assessing the risks and minimising the threat of the virus to children, staff and parents for when they reopen."

â€˜Team Chisholmâ€™ help to provide vital delivery service to the Borders community
Sector News
@BordersCollege Wellbeing Adviser Helen Chisholm and her husband Robin
New virtual cyber school gives teens chance to try out as cyber security agents from home
Sector News
Young people encouraged to join online classes to develop problem-solv
Labour calls on Government to rethink changes to the law which may cause harm to vulnerable children
Sector News
Today (1ST MAY), Labour is calling on the Government to rethink change

