Liverpool Theatre School Stages Virtual Open Day for Prospective Students

@LTSchool is set to host its first ever virtual open day for young performers who have their sights set on training for a professional career on the stage. The performing arts college, which specialises in musical theatre, acting and contemporary dance, is inviting potential students and their families to join the online event, scheduled take place on 5th May from 1pm.

The virtual event will replace Liverpool Theatre School’s traditional spring open day, which has been reformatted to suit an online audience, while the country is in lockdown. Designed to give potential applicants and their families an insight into life at Liverpool Theatre School, the online open day aims to provide useful information to help talented young performers make decisions about their future training.

Liverpool Theatre School’s virtual open day will be hosted by Principal, Maxine Ellis, who will provide an overview of the Trinity accredited courses on offer at the centre of excellence. Aspiring performers will also have a chance to find out more about the state-of-the-art facilities at the performing arts college, which is based at Liverpool Central Studios in the city’s creative quarter.

During the online open day, prospective students can hear about the financial support available for full-time training at Liverpool Theatre School. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the auditions process, which will take place in an online video format for the next academic year, due to the Covid-19 disruption.

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, which has been rated ‘outstanding in all areas’ by Ofsted, explains: “This is a crucial time for school and college leavers who are making important future choices and we want to make sure they have all the information they need to help with planning their next steps. The virtual open day is designed to give young performers considering full-time professional training in musical theatre, contemporary dance or acting a chance to find out more about the exciting opportunities at Liverpool Theatre School.

“Our team of incredibly talented staff will also be on hand to answer any questions and offer guidance on everything from the technical skills covered during training to the guest workshops and performance opportunities available to our students. The virtual open day aims to reassure aspiring young performers that we are here for them during these challenging times and we are really looking forward to inspiring and connecting with potential new students attending this online event.”

Liverpool Theatre School is the only stage school in the country to offer professional qualifications, validated by Trinity College London, across all three disciplines of musical theatre, acting and contemporary dance. Graduates have gone on to appear in hit shows such as Wicked, Les Miserables, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon, Cilla, Blood Brothers and Back to the Future the Musical.