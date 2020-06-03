 
The ETF launches online networking and development events for Chairs

Details
ETF logo

@E_T_Foundation (ETF) is launching a series of online networking and development events for Chairs of Further Education (FE) college boards.

The theme of the first event is ‘Moving the College online - the safety and security risks’. The online event, at 2 pm on Wednesday 10 June, will focus on cybersecurity and critical challenge to thinking on learning with technology.

The short online development and networking events aim to create a forum were Chairs can share innovative ideas, think creatively as well as horizon scan in a with other FE chairs to assist each other in their roles during current sector and society challenges.

Evan Williams, Associate at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“We are pleased to announce these events following requests from sector colleagues. Covid-19 has created a fundamental shift in strategic innovative approaches to effective learning strategies, as well as increased scrutiny, far beyond 2020/21. The challenge for boards is to provide greater critical challenge to thinking, not only how we learn with technology, but also the changing needs of pedagogy too.”

The Moving the College online event has Julia Von Klonowski, member of a police and government cybersecurity and prevent agenda review on cybersecurity, confirmed as a guest speaker for the event. 

