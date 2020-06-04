 
reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses

Details
Reed courses home page

Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership with @reedcouk Courses, offering prospective students of all ages the option to split up course payments into interest-free monthly instalments.

reed.co.uk, the UK’s number one job site, features programmes from a range of learning providers, including distance learning, online and classroom-based sessions. These courses enable job seekers and learners to upskill and equip themselves with the appropriate accreditation or qualification to help ‘change their life’, through both personal development and increasing an individual’s attractiveness in the job market.

Now, reed.co.uk users who select ‘DivideBuy’ at the checkout will have the ability to pay for their course in up to 12 monthly instalments (with a range of options available), making it easy for them to purchase a course and pay for it comfortably on their own terms.

After contacting several finance companies that offered flexible payment options, reed.co.uk chose DivideBuy because of its competitive rates and easy API integration. It also considered the quick application process to be beneficial for its course seekers – customers just need to fill out a short application at the checkout and could be accepted in 60 seconds. 

reed.co.uk Courses Director, Pierre Vangrevelynghe, commented: “Our users are always looking for flexible payment options in order to access learning opportunities that are of higher cost and value. That’s why we teamed up with DivideBuy, which allows prospective students to spread the cost of their course, without having to pay any additional fees, delay their studies, or sacrifice the quality of their learning.

“With a quick and easy application and an approval rate of over 90%, the new payment options make higher priced, higher quality courses more affordable, and will ultimately work to boost sales and help more people to get qualified.”

James Bradley, Business Development Director for DivideBuy, added: “While these courses can open the door to new opportunities for prospective candidates and those looking to learn new skills, often they can be difficult to afford in one go. Therefore, this is a fantastic initiative from reed.co.uk to make courses more affordable, and we are proud to help make it happen.

“For those who haven’t heard of DivideBuy and might be concerned about ‘hidden fees’, be assured that we’re a customer-first company and will never add interest to our payment plans. We only lend responsibly and run our own checks to make sure anyone who opts for an instalment plan can afford to.”

reed.co.uk began user experience testing with DivideBuy on 8th April by showing the payment plan to half of its users. Over £39k worth of sales priced between £51 and £2,000 have been made since. 

