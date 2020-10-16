 
SERC College Celebrates Student Excellence

SERC Student Success

South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) has recognised 257 students from across Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses as part of the College’s annual Excellence Awards. 

The annual Excellence Awards are one of the highlights of the College calendar which students, parents and staff all look forward to. This year the ceremony, unfortunately, had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions but students will receive their Award certificate by post.    

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive of SERC said,

“The Awards are closely aligned to the values of SERC and are presented to students nominated by their Course Tutors from across a range of courses, training programmes and apprenticeships from Construction to Animal Management, IT to Performing Arts, Professional Baking to Security and Alarm Systems. They recognise students who have overcome educational barriers, demonstrated an impressive commitment to learning or have shown excellence in entrepreneurship or project work.   

He added, “I would like to congratulate the students who have received Excellence Awards. The talents of our students never cease to amaze me, and it is important that we recognise all that they have achieved and encourage them in all that is possible for themselves in the future.”    

Skills for Work Level 2 Catering student Chloe Dickson (18), from Dundonald, who studied at SERC’s Newtownards Campus was recognised with a Trainee of the Year Award. Chloe, a trainee chef at Knock Golf Club said,

“I am really delighted with the award. I loved my time at the College and my tutor Thomas McCluney was very patient. I plan to work for a year to get more experience and maybe come back to SERC to do another qualification in catering and hospitality.”  

Alexander Fox (33), from Belfast, an adult returner, studying on the Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Media at the Bangor Campus was recognised for Excellence in Commitment to Enhancing the Student Experience. Alex who was Students’ Union President last year and is running for re-election said,

“I am delighted to get the Excellence Award. It came as a bit of a shock that I was nominated as all I wanted to do was make the most of being the Students’ Union President at Bangor Campus to help other students and make the most of my time at SERC.”   

Mary Prichard (25), from Castlewellan, who studied on the BTEC Level 3 Travel & Tourism programme at Downpatrick Campus was recognised with an Award for her Commitment to Learning in the Face of a Challenge, Mary said,

“I am delighted to be recognised with this Award. I really loved the Travel and Tourism course and hope to pursue a career in this sector, and perhaps further qualifications.     

She added, “I had plans in place and a post secured to work with TUI in Lanzarote over the summer but unfortunately that fell through. I am currently working in hospitality locally.” 

Jodie Tucker (18), from Lisburn, completed the BTEC Level 3 Heath and Social Care at Lisburn Campus and is now doing at BSc in Adult Nursing at Ulster University. Jodie said,

“I am delighted to receive and Excellence Award for Student of the Year in Health and Social Care. I loved every second of my course and my time at SERC. I also made some good friends. Going to SERC was the best decision I have ever made, and I would encourage anyone to come along and see what is on offer and where it can take you. I am thrilled to be on my way to my chosen career in nursing.”   

