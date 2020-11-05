 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College's Behaviour Support Manager Erica’s royal accolade

Details
Hits: 115
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Erica McCabe

@BarnsleyCollege Behaviour Support Manager, Erica McCabe has been presented with the Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants’ Award in an online ceremony, in recognition by the Ministry of Defence for her voluntary and charitable work.

Erica joined the Cadets as a Cadet Force Adult Volunteer in March 2012 and is now Staff Officer (Training) and holds the rank of Captain. Her role is to manage and plan out training on a strategic level at the Sheffield HQ, which covers all Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley’s 350 cadets and 35 adult volunteers. Throughout her time within this role Erica has devoted herself to the development of the Cadets.

Alongside her role she has undertaken a range of charitable activities within the wider community, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with the Forces Wives Challenge, completing the National 3 Peaks Challenge, Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge, 100 Miles in 10 days, and the Vitality 10k in London: raising money for numerous charities.

In recognition of everything that Erica has accomplished within the Cadets in the last eight years to develop the Cadets and her community, she has been presented with the Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants’ Award. Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants are the representatives of the Crown for each county in the United Kingdom. The annual Lord Lieutenants’ Awards for reserve personnel, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs), cadets and employees of the reserve forces and cadet organisations of the armed forces are recognised as laudatory honours throughout the Ministry of Defence for exceptional service.

Erica said: “It feels amazing to be recognised at this level for something that is just a part of your life and doing things that are just second nature. The award is recognition of what I do and the effort I naturally put into changing people’s lives and changing our communities.

“I got involved with Cadets as I was a Cadet myself from the age of thirteen to eighteen. It gave me so many new experiences and opportunities that I would never have got anywhere else, without that I would not be where I am today. I returned as a CFAV to give that back and enable young people in my own community the opportunity to have access to the experiences I did. I feel that bringing this into the College can inspire our students to get out there to create amazing pathways for themselves no matter what their backgrounds are.”

Letter from Glenys Stacey to Gavin Willamson
Sector News
@Ofqual's Chief Regulator responds to the Secretary of State's letter
CHANCELLOR STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE â€“ FURLOUGH EXTENSION
Sector News
@RISHISUNAK STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE â€“ FURLOUGH EXTENSION Mr Speaker,O
Barton Peveril Are Stonewall Champions
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has become a Stonewall Champion, as

Colonel David Fuller OBE, Vice-Chairman (Youth & cadets) RFCA for Yorkshire and the Humber, added:

“Captain McCabe is a well-respected and much-loved adult volunteer who has played a huge role in helping both cadets and other volunteers in her company and beyond enjoy the very best Cadet Experience.

“She enjoys a fantastic rapport with all the cadets she works with and is the sort of trusted person cadets and fellow volunteers can turn to for advice and support. Her boundless enthusiasm is shown in all she does – including a charity climb up Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya which she did last year and this year, a virtual climb up Pen y fan – the peak beloved of SAS trainers – by climbing her staircase many hundreds of times”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Letter from Glenys Stacey to Gavin Willamson
Sector News
@Ofqual's Chief Regulator responds to the Secretary of State's letter
CHANCELLOR STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE – FURLOUGH EXTENSION
Sector News
@RISHISUNAK STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE – FURLOUGH EXTENSION Mr Speaker,O
Barton Peveril Are Stonewall Champions
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has become a Stonewall Champion, as
South Devon College Hi Tech & Digital Centre shortlisted in Tech South West Awards 2020
Sector News
South Devon College (@sdcollege) and its Hi Tech & Digital Centre
PaperCut urges businesses not to forget good print practice
Sector News
Even remote workers need to be mindful of print cost and security issu
The University Caterers Organisation winter conference to go ahead online
Sector News
For the first time in history The University Caterers Organisation (@T
Online student mental health support extended through lockdown into 2021
Sector News
The online platform, funded by the OfS (@officestudents) and HEFCW (@H
National restrictions guidance for education settings
Sector News
On Saturday the Prime Minister announced that, from today (5 Nov), the
Why we are keeping education settings open
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/04/why-we-are-keeping-education-s
TikTok unveils new brand campaign as it pushes further into education
Sector News
@tiktok_us unveils new 'A-Z of TikTok' brand campaign as it pushes fur
London South East Colleges partners with JTL to deliver Traineeships programme
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) and JTL (@JTLTraining) will
LSEC wins funding to further support students during Covid
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@SLEColleges) has secured almost £200,000

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5080)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page