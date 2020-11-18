 
Tavcom Training Celebrates 25 Years of Professionalising the Global Security Industry

Details
CCTV

Tavcom Training - a leading provider of accredited security systems training courses and part of the Linx International Group - is celebrating its 25-year anniversary. Since 1995, the company has trained and certified in excess of 50,000 learners (in over 100 countries), across its extensive portfolio of more than 100 classroom and online courses.

With the growth in manufacturers of security technology in the mid to late 90’s, including CCTV, access control, alarms, and IP networking, there was a growing demand for expert vendor agnostic training, regarding the design, installation, management and use of these increasingly complex systems. Tavcom Training was founded by Mike Tennent to meet this need and he rapidly established the company’s international reputation, as being the benchmark for training excellence. Today, the pace of technical innovation is faster than ever and Mike’s commitment to delivering relevant high-quality training a large factor in Tavcom’s continued success 25-years on.

Kevin Matthew, Operations Director at Tavcom Training recalls: “In 1995 there were training courses which were accredited by a variety of industry bodies, but there were no standardised vocational qualifications, that were universally recognised by employers in the UK and overseas.” A key milestone came in 2001 when Tavcom’s BTEC courses were accredited by the Edexcel Foundation. Kevin adds: “This proved to be a game changer for the security industry, with quantifiable and accredited qualifications available for the first time.” 

The commitment to professionalising the industry and improving standards through recognised and accredited training has continued for 25 years, with Tavcom Training forging strong ties with the BSIA, SSAIB, CCTV User Group / NASCAM, NSI, Skills for Security and the Career Transition Partnership, as well as other certification bodies including City and Guilds and its Certificates and National Vocational Qualifications. The company has also taken the lead in other industry-defining initiatives, notably the Certified Technical Security Professional (CTSP) Register. Launched in 2017 and managed by Tavcom, this professional public Register recognises the competency of individuals fulfilling technical roles in the electronic security and fire sectors.

Tavcom continues to make significant long-term investments in its training provision, seeking out world-renowned subject matter experts and trainers, developing new courses in response to the changing requirements of security professionals and the rapidly evolving technology accessible to them. It has also made significant upgrades to its state-of-the-art and future-proofed training centre in Bishops Waltham, Hampshire, as well as opening a new facility in Shipley, West Yorkshire, and delivering courses at a purpose-built training centre in Singapore.

Kevin continues: “One of the biggest transformations in how we deliver training has taken place in the past few years, with demand for online courses growing exponentially. Our portfolio of accredited online security training courses, bitesize training and interactive courses enable security professionals to access the training and qualifications they need, from anywhere in the world.” Tavcom’s established online training program has proven invaluable for many security professionals this year, with restrictions on travel and national lockdowns, providing an opportunity for many to improve upon their knowledge and skills.

Concluding, Kevin states: “We are immensely proud of our rich 25-year heritage and as the security market and technology continues to evolve and grow, Tavcom is committed to being a trusted and respected training partner for learners at every stage of their career, whatever their training needs, circumstances, and requirements.” 

About Tavcom Training

Part of the renowned Linx International Group, Tavcom Training is the world’s leading provider of accredited security systems training courses. Providing award winning BTEC certificated courses to installers, operators, managers and designers of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), Network IP, intruder alarm, access control, fire alarm and all other types of electronic security systems.

Tavcom offers a wide range of technical and non-technical courses within all security systems related fields including Security Management, Control Room Operations, System Planning and Project Management, Structured Cabling, Disaster Recovery, Counter Eavesdropping, PAT Testing, Solar Panel Installation and Covert CCTV.

