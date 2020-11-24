 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Gaming success for Coventry College Esports team

Details
Hits: 85
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Members of the Coventry Crimson team

@CoventryCollege’s Esports team is celebrating after finishing second in a national tournament featuring 70 teams.

A group of the College’s Games Design students - known as the Coventry Crimson - narrowly missed out on glory in the finals of the Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle 2020.

The tournament saw more than 200 students across the UK pitting their wits against each other in a series of team and individual duels in the fighting game.

Coventry Crimson secured their place in the final before the Coronavirus pandemic with a four-game winning streak, but had to wait seven months for the final before they eventually lost 3-1 to New College Swindon.

Their runner-up medal comes hot on the heels of the College’s other Esports team, the Coventry Crosshairs, who were also named as one of the top four College Esports teams in England after making it to the semi-finals of the British Esports Association’s Overwatch Tournament, which also saw around 70 colleges competing against each other.

Garrick Davies has been with the Coventry Crimson team - which has been dedicated to performing on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game -  from the start both as a supporter and coach, and praised how far the group has come in a short space of time.

He said: “The team was incredibly disappointed after losing the final - which shows how dedicated they are - but I reminded them to take a step back and look at what they have achieved in under a year.

“The team has recruited new students for this year, but it was only right that we were able to bring back some of our old players for the Digital Schoolhouse final who had played a key role earlier in the year in getting the side to this point.

“Coventry Crimson is only just over a year old now but we are building an exciting project here - which replicates an elite Esports environment - and is truly helping to bring through the next generation of Esports professionals.”

Coventry Crimson’s success has coincided with the side’s team manager, Shoubna Naika-Taylor, recently representing Coventry College at the British Esports Association’s Esports in Education Summit, where she spoke about how to integrate Esports into an education setting.

She added: “Both of the College’s Esports teams’ journey over the past year has reinforced the importance of Esports within education - not just as a future career, but for the other benefits it delivers as well. 

Are You Job Ready?
Sector News
With over 202,000 people having been made redundant (as of September 2
New EPI analysis comparing UK school attendance in November
Sector News
New @EduPolicyInst analysis: School attendance improved in Wales and N
Governmentâ€™s ambition for getting people back into jobs wonâ€™t work without immediate boost to adult funding
Sector News
@AoC_info: Governmentâ€™s ambition for getting people back into jobs w

“Alongside their studies both teams have enabled them to grow as individuals and develop skills that they can apply to other areas of their lives - whether it is problem solving, resilience, celebrating achievements and working as a team.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Are You Job Ready?
Sector News
With over 202,000 people having been made redundant (as of September 2
Minister backs college teacher skills to help pandemic-proof digital education
Sector News
70% of teachers in the FE sector are confident at trying out new techn
New EPI analysis comparing UK school attendance in November
Sector News
New @EduPolicyInst analysis: School attendance improved in Wales and N
Government’s ambition for getting people back into jobs won’t work without immediate boost to adult funding
Sector News
@AoC_info: Government’s ambition for getting people back into jobs w
11th Annual BTEC Awards launch to celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners and educators around the world
Sector News
Nominations for the 2021 #BTECAwards launch today and @Pearson, is cal
Barton Peveril's Association of Colleges Sports Leaders
Sector News
Four @bartonpeveril students have been selected for ambassador roles i
Facilities upgrade for Rural Skills provision
Sector News
A new and exciting refurbishment of the @BordersCollege Newtown St Bos
Students call for greater teamwork between teachers during the pandemic
Sector News
Study by Teacherly (@teamteacherly) finds that almost two thirds of pu
Dave’s passion motivates Sport students
Sector News
Sport students at @BarnsleyCollege Higher Education got the chance lis
Changes to face coverings policy in schools and colleges
Sector News
Staff and learners in secondary schools and colleges will be expected
New senior leadership role for ‘home-grown’ talent as Derby's St Giles School celebrates officially being ‘one of best in country’
Sector News
A FORMER University of Derby (@DerbyUni) student who has ambitions of
Universities UK calls for urgent action on racial harassment in higher education
Sector News
Rapid action required to eradicate racial harassment for all students

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Oxbridge
Oxbridge has published a new article: Are You Job Ready? less than a minute ago
Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Gaming success for Coventry College Esports team 14 minutes ago
Laura
Laura has a new avatar. 14 hours 59 minutes ago
Laura

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5130)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page