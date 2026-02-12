A First for Wales: British Dressage Apprenticeship Launches with Coleg Cambria

A LEADING land-based college’s Equine provision is firmly in its stride after securing a landmark new partnership with British Dressage, bringing the nationally recognised apprenticeship to Wales for the first time.

The collaboration marks another significant step forward for Coleg Cambria’s long-established Equine programmes and builds on a strong track record of delivering high-quality, work-based learning across North and Mid Wales.

The British Dressage Apprenticeship has already been successfully delivered in England and Scotland and is now available to learners aged 16 and over who are living and working in Wales.

Katy Davies, Work Based Equine and Animal Care Practitioner and Lead at Coleg Cambria, said: “We are proud to support learners across Wales as they develop careers in the equestrian industry.

“Partnering with British Dressage is an exciting step forward and creates valuable networking and opportunities for those starting off their equine career or progressing to higher levels.

“We already have long-standing, well-established programmes that are popular with the equine community across North and Mid Wales.

“This new collaboration strengthens that offer further and reflects the growing demand for work-based learning from people who want to upskill, progress and gain recognised qualifications while gaining hands-on industry experience.”

Learners gain nationally recognised qualifications while earning a wage, supported by Cambria’s experienced, industry-served assessing teams alongside added-value learning activities from British Dressage.

While dressage is a key focus of the partnership, it also serves as a reminder of the breadth of equine career pathways supported by the college.

Cambria delivers a wide range of work-based equine and animal care apprenticeships, supporting learners from Powys to Anglesey and Wrexham.

Opportunities in the work-based, land-based sector span Equine and Animal Care, Veterinary Nursing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Conservation, Arboriculture with a variety of pathways reflecting the diversity of roles available across the sector.

The college offers equine apprenticeship training from Level 2 through to Level 4. These include British Horse Society and City & Guilds Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Equine Horse Care, riding, breeding and coaching, alongside the British Horse Society Level 4 pathway in senior care, riding and management.

Each apprenticeship route is tailored to the learner’s interests and career goals, with learning shaped around individual progression.

Work-based Learning Manager Kate Muddiman said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to developing the next generation of equine professionals.

“This partnership with British Dressage is a powerful statement of our ambition for the sector. By combining Coleg Cambria’s dedicated approach to work-based learning with internationally respected standards in horse welfare and training, we are creating a truly gold-standard route into equine careers.”

British Dressage Head of Development Charlotte Osborne added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Coleg Cambria as a partner for the British Dressage Apprenticeship programme. We are committed to providing an inclusive and accessible route into equestrian sport and expanding opportunities into Wales is an important next step.

“We look forward to working closely with Coleg Cambria to support learners throughout their journey.”