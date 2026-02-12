Local Firm Triumphs at Bradford College Apprenticeship Games 2026

A local firm powered its way to victory at this year’s annual Bradford College Apprenticeship Games. Northern Pump Suppliers Ltd were crowned winners after a day of intense battling against nine other employer teams.

The fourth annual Apprenticeship Games brought together teams of apprentices and their employers for a day of action-packed challenges. Each squad competed for the coveted Apprenticeship Games title, while also celebrating the positive impact of apprenticeships on individuals, businesses, and the wider economy.



Competitors included JCT600, Bradford Bulls, BBC, My Lahore, Aptem, RMA Systems, CBRE, Bradford District Credit Union, and Junction Dental Practice.



The Games coincide with National Apprenticeship Week (9–15 February), a week-long campaign that highlights the positive impact apprenticeships have across the country. Now in its 19th year, the campaign highlights how apprenticeships and skills open doors to exciting and rewarding careers, help businesses build future-ready workforces, and support economic growth by addressing priority skills gaps.



Following breakfast at The Grove training restaurant, teams rotated around challenges set out in the David Hockney Building and Garden Mills. Each task took inspiration from core apprenticeship sectors supported by the College and were kindly hosted by related departments.



In the newly opened ‘Producing Academy,’ teams created a mascot from recycled materials; eSports ran a Tekken challenge; and in dentistry, competitors raced to put on PPE before completing an obstacle course with a ping pong ball and dental air tools!



After lunch, participants moved to Trinity Green Campus, where the day culminated in challenges in the College’s motor vehicle, electrical, and sports departments. Tasks involved carefully lowering a car onto a cup, wiring a plug to a circuit board in the fastest time, and shooting hoops in the sports hall.



With team scores totalled up at the end of the day, Northern Pump Suppliers Ltd was announced the 2026 winning team at the event’s closing ceremony. Second place went to Bradford Bulls, with CBRE taking third on the podium.

Ian Stafford, Commercial Manager at Bradford Bulls, said:



“A MASSIVE well done on today’s outstanding Apprenticeship Games. This is the 4th year I have attended on behalf of Bradford Bulls, and it was probably the best. I think it’s really good to come away with some “life skills” as well as having a barrel of laughs along the way. Special thanks should also be given to Richard and his team in The Grove restaurant, as both breakfast and lunch were outstanding.”



Zoe Keenan, Area General Manager at CBRE, added:

“The benefits of apprenticeships are absolutely huge. Over the time we’ve had a relationship with Bradford College, we’ve had seven apprentices and it’s just made our team – here and across the rest of the business – far more robust. […] The apprenticeship pathways here and the support that we get from the Bradford College apprenticeship teams are phenomenal.

Bradford College has over 30 years of experience delivering apprenticeships and works closely with over 700 employers across Bradford and the wider Leeds City Region. With modern training facilities and highly qualified specialist staff, Bradford College is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in the region.