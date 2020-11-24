Inspirational SERC Lecturer Honoured in UK Celebration of Teaching

Selected from thousands of nominations, Stefanie Campbell, a lecturer at South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC), has been named as one of the nation’s most inspirational teachers, winning a Pearson @TeachingAward Gold Award for Digital Innovator of the Year which was announced on @BBCTheOneShow (on BBC 2, 23 November). This focus on celebrating teaching comes at a time when the country has truly recognised the vital work that schools do on a daily basis. Now, these award-winning school staff will be honoured on a national platform.

Stefanie is recognised as a “force of nature” at school due to her drive to use technology to enhance learning at all levels. She has created 1-minute Continuing Professional Development sessions for all staff to learn new skills and better teachers and has a constant supply of digital innovations to support her colleagues. This groundwork was essential when the College moved to online teaching in March due to Covid-19, with no delays in learning, and some departments even reporting better engagement online than they had previously had in person.

Many of the Pearson National Teaching Award Gold Award winners, chosen from thousands of nominations, will receive national acclaim for their incredible work supporting students across the country. Each award winner has repeatedly gone above and beyond their role to change the lives of their students and help them move towards a brighter future.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards, which are now in their 22nd year, are an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Stefanie, from Saintfield, said, “I am absolutely thrilled to have received a Pearson National Teaching Gold Award. This has been a particularly difficult year for many, many people, including students and staff here at South Eastern Regional College but I am delighted to have been able to help support them through digital innovations which have enabled our students to progress with their courses, and our fantastic lecturing team to continue delivering, despite the disruptions COVID-19 has presented.

“I am extremely proud to be working at SERC, in further and higher education, which continues to play an essential part in the recovery of the economy, allowing people to reach their full potential, upskill and reskill.

She concluded, “The Teaching Awards highlight some of the fantastic teaching happening every single day in classrooms across the UK and it is an honour to be recognised as part of this celebration of teaching.”

Alex Jones, Presenter of The One Show, said, “We are so thrilled to announce Stefanie’s Award on the show and to thank her for all her incredible work! We all know the value of a great teacher, and Stefanie has proven herself to be both outstanding and inspirational. There has never been a more important time to celebrate the hard work that happens in our schools across the country, and we are delighted to do our bit to thank them.”

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said, “We have long known the impact that one superb teacher can have, the young people they can inspire and the lives they can change. But this past year has shown us all, more than perhaps ever before, the true value of teachers.

“No one becomes a teacher for the applause it brings, and indeed too often it can feel a thankless role. That is why this coming week is so important. It is our opportunity to show our thanks, to praise their endeavours and to tell their stories.”

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK, said, “Congratulations to Stefanie and all of our wonderful Gold Award winners on their success. They have all displayed the most fantastic dedication to this superb profession and truly deserve to have their hard work recognised in this way.

“We want staff in schools and colleges across the country to know much deeply we appreciate the work they do and the impact they have. More than ever before we have gained a real understanding of the incredible work school and college staff do every day, and we are delighted to have had this week celebrating them. They deserve nothing less.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said, “A massive congratulations to this year’s gold award winners - teachers and school staff truly deserve the national recognition for the work they do to motivate, inspire and support pupils day in, day out.

“This year has been like no other, and it is because of schools’ hard work that millions of pupils are able to be in the classroom receiving an outstanding education. I would like to thank every single teacher and staff member for what they have done for our children.”