Career Colleges Trust to highlight exciting ‘new jobs’

To mark this year’s National Careers Week which launches today, the Career Colleges Trust (@CareerCollegesT) will be showcasing some emerging and exciting job opportunities across a range of sectors.

From logistics to digital construction to renewables, the education charity will be highlighting some of the expanding, yet lesser-known industries – which are set to grow even more rapidly during the post-Covid 19 economic recovery.

There will also be a focus on women in technology; helping to promote the breadth of opportunities in more traditionally male-dominated industries.

Throughout the week the Career Colleges Trust will publish content across its social media channels, including video case studies of former students who are now working successfully in their chosen industry. A number of employers are supporting the initiative including Sir Robert McAlpine, Cidon, Maritime UK and Maersk.

Career Colleges support people into great careers, by working with employers to address local and national skills gaps. With over 20 Career Colleges around the country, students develop employability skills alongside their qualifications, ensuring they are work ready and have the skills that employers need.

Joint CEO of the Career Colleges Trust, Bev Jones, says:

“It’s so important for young people to be fully aware of the many new and exciting career opportunities open to them.

“The world is changing rapidly and many industries are expanding right now, offering roles that most people don’t even know exist! Whether this is working as a drone operator for a logistics company or an animator for a construction firm – the new opportunities are endless.

“So in partnership with employers, we are keen to use National Careers Week to highlight the emerging jobs that need to be filled – and to inspire young people to consider careers in areas that they may not have even heard of before now.

“We want to offer a positive perspective on careers, at what may seem like a challenging time for young people thinking about their future.”

Supporting the Career Colleges Trust’s campaign is Cidon Construction. HR & Training Manager Imogen Brooks and Patrick Bryan, Group Managing Director say:

“As an employer of current and future civil engineers, myself and Imogen understand the importance of ensuring people know about the many new career opportunities available. We need to secure skills to ensure the future of our industry and are keen to work with the education sector and students to raise awareness of what’s on offer in our specialist sector!”

