Survey of young people finds over half are more anxious about their studies than this time last year

GCSEPod are aware of how much young people have had to contend with over the last year and in a recent survey they  conducted two thirds of respondents told them they felt anxious about the phrase catch up.  Additionally, over half of those surveyed said they felt more anxious about their studies than they did this time last year. 

GCSEPod polled 3,014 students aged between 11 and 16 years old in May 2021.  66.3% of respondents replied yes to the question Do you feel anxious about the phrase ‘catch-up’?  58.5% of respondents replied yes to the question Do you feel more or less anxious about your studies than you did this time last year?

The survey also revealed that girls are feeling more anxious than boys with 74.3% answering yes to the question Do you feel anxious about the phrase ‘catch-up’? compared to 58.1% of boys.  In addition, 73.4% of girls said yes to the question Do you feel more or less anxious about your studies than you did this time last year? compared to 44.7% of boys.

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from 10th - 16th of May and GCSEPod are offering some special video pods on how to look after your mental health.  The pods are short sharp video downloads (between 3-5 minutes long) which can be accessed from any device at any hour of the day.  The pods focus on wellbeing and there are some on topics from stress management and hydration, to mindfulness and visualisation. 

GCSEPod are keen to support children, not just with their studies but with their mental wellbeing and have been working closely with fantastic motivational champions and positive mindset gurus Jaz Ampaw-Farr and Cameron Parker.

Director of Operations at GCSEPod, Helen Newies said:

“We welcome the recent announcement from the Department of Education that there will be £17 million of funding for schools and colleges to help recover after coronavirus, which is to be used to improve mental health and well-being for students.  However, that doesn’t help those who are worried about their education today.

"The last year has been challenging for young people and as our survey showed many are feeling anxious about their studies.  We want to help ensure that children do not become overwhelmed by the pressure of school and everyday life.  

"There’s lots that can be done to improve our mental wellbeing and during Mental Health Awareness Week, I do hope that people will take a look at the fantastic free wellbeing resources we have to offer.”

