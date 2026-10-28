The Sheffield College scheme with employers to boost student career prospects secures new sign-ups

Leading employers from a range of sectors have signed upto a scheme to share their industry knowledge and expertise with students at The Sheffield College.

Four major businesses have joined the college’s employer skills academies programme this academic year.

The employer skills academies provide students with industry-led learning experiences as part of the curriculum to prepare them for their future careers.

The college welcomed E.ON Next, Lakeland Dairies, Special Melted Products Ltd and Tarmac to the scheme in September 2026.

Rachel Topliss, Director of Student Employability Services, The Sheffield College, said:

“Students build confidence, gain valuable industry insight and develop the employability skills sought by employers. That’s why we are delighted to welcome four major businesses to our award winning employer skills academies programme.”

European energy supplier E.ON Next will work with T Level Electrotechnical students at City Campus. Students will learn more about risk assessments, safe and effective working practices, project planning and how to design an electrical circuit.

Sheffield steel manufacturer Special Melted Products Ltd will support T Level Mechanical Engineering students at the Advanced Technology Centre including providing industry placements.

Students will gain an understanding of workplace expectations, teamwork, health and safety, and the use of industry-standard tools and technologies and complete an employer set project.

Tarmac, manufacturer of building materials, is lending its expertise to engineering students at the Advanced Technology Centre. Tarmac also offer work placements at their operational sites.

Sessions will include working in an engineering environment, industry techniques, electrical and electronic principles and engineering maintenance techniques.

Students will also have the opportunity to visit Tarmac’s National Skills and Safety Park to learn safe behaviours at work.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies will share their insights with catering and hospitality students at City Campus after running a successful pilot project last year.

Acting as professional chefs, students were briefed to develop an all-day dining menu using Millac products. They provided a written rationale and product explanation demonstrating an understanding of ingredient selection, menu planning and product application.

Students then selected a signature dish from their menu to prepare and present as part of a practical assessment, developing their technical skills and commercial awareness.

The project provided a realistic insight into industry expectations, enabling students to apply their culinary knowledge in a professional context while strengthening their menu design, product knowledge, written communication and practical cookery skills.

It concluded with a practical cookery competition with the winning student receiving a prize including professional culinary equipment and merchandise.

All four companies will also provide guest speakers and site visits to students.

One student who has benefitted from the scheme is Jamaal Javes-Hizam, who has achieved a T Level Electrical Engineering qualification at the college.

Jamaal progressed to a Mechatronics Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship at Kinetic Solutions Group (KSG) based in Sheffield in September 2026. KSG is one of the organisations involved in the employer skills academies scheme.

During his time at the college, Jamaal attended skills and cv workshops led by KSG where he learnt about different engineering career routes and how to improve his cv, which boosted his industry knowledge and confidence.

Jamaal said:

“Some of the skills that I developed during the KSG Employer Skills Academy are confidence and communication. Having secured an apprenticeship, I am really excited to learn how the company works, what projects I’ll be able to help with and to develop my skills to become a skilled engineer.”

The employer skills academies are supported by local, regional and national employer partners committed to developing the workforce of the future.

They cover sectors including business, catering and hospitality, computing, the creative industries, engineering, games, health and social care, plumbing and sport.

Working closely with curriculum teams, employers help shape industry relevant learning experiences that reflect the skills, technologies and working practices within their sectors.

Their involvement provides students with opportunities to engage with employers, gain industry insight and build professional networks throughout their studies.

Employers provide guest speakers, workplace visits, work placements, live projects and masterclasses. Each academy has its own designated space within the college that is branded by the employer sponsor, creating a professional business environment for students.

Pictured: Jamaal Javes-Hizam (left) being trained by a member of staff from the Kinetic Solutions Group engineering team. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.