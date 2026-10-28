Why Work Placements Matter: Lessons from T Levels Week 2026

Following T Levels Week 2026, Dawn Turner, Business Development Manager at Kirklees College, reflects on how work placements build confidence, strengthen CVs and lead students straight into jobs.

With T Levels Week 2026 just behind us, Dawn Turner, Business Development Manager at Kirklees College, shares her thoughts on the benefits of work placements for college students.

Why are work placements so important?

They are an incredibly valuable opportunity for students, particularly for those who may not yet have part-time work experience. In my opinion, they play a crucial role in helping young people develop practical skills outside of a classroom environment.

Spending time in a real workplace allows students to understand how businesses operate, whilst also developing important employability skills such as communication, teamwork and professionalism.

From a student perspective, work placements can also make a significant difference when it comes to building a CV. Employers often seek candidates who can demonstrate workplace experience, even at an early stage in their careers. A work placement shows initiative and gives students examples they can talk about in interviews.

In the summer of 2026, several students progressed to full-time employment after thriving on their placements. This included Zahra Iqbal, an Education and Early Years student who found a permanent job at local nursery Nik Niks Bizzy Bees after thriving on placement there.

There was a similar story in our Business T Level courses, where two students were taken on by Lloyds Bank after impressing on their placement, and in Electrical, where two were offered an apprenticeship with local firms and another was offered paid employment.

My own experiences of work experience

I completed a work placement at Topshop while I was at school, which helped me build confidence communicating with colleagues and customers and strengthened my teamwork skills. Later, while studying Travel and Tourism at Kirklees College, where I am now Business Development Manager, I also completed a placement at a hotel in Harrogate. This experience involved staying away from home and working across several departments, including housekeeping, catering and reception, helping me understand how different roles contribute to the success of a business.

Work placements also offer clear benefits to employers. Businesses can contribute to social value by supporting young people and helping them develop the skills needed for the future workforce. By investing time in students today, employers are helping to shape the workforce of tomorrow.

Celebrating our employers who continue to help Kirklees College

Our employer survey has also allowed employers to share their feedback on working with the college, with one local organisation saying: “They are great at adapting to meet the needs of our business. They are really good with comms and are always contactable at any time. They have excellent facilities and accommodation to make the learner experience as good as possible.”

The future of technical education and how work placements can help

The future of technical education depends on strong partnerships between education and industry, ensuring learners develop the skills employers need. High-quality work placements bring learning to life by giving students practical experience, building their confidence and employability, and helping them understand the opportunities available within their chosen sector.

By Dawn Turner, Business Development Manager at Kirklees College