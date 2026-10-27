Are We Training Nominees to Pass Inspection or to Lead Quality?

Kerry Boffey of FIN asks if nominee training is about preparing for an Ofsted inspection or should it be doing something much bigger.

Of course, nominees need to understand inspection. They need to understand the framework, know how inspection works, understand what evidence inspectors will explore and be able to help their organisation present its provision clearly and accurately.

But is that enough? At the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN), through our work with providers across the sector, we think there is a bigger question to ask: Are we training nominees to understand inspection, or are we developing people who can lead and influence quality?

There is a crucial difference. A nominee who understands the inspection framework but cannot influence what happens in their organisation may be well prepared for inspection day, but that does not necessarily mean they are equipped to make a lasting difference to learners.

The strongest nominees need something more. They need to understand what quality actually looks like. They need to understand their learners, their starting points, their experiences and their outcomes. They need to be able to interrogate evidence rather than simply collect it. They need to recognise weaknesses, challenge assumptions and ask tough questions. And they need to influence people because the nominee cannot improve quality alone.

Quality belongs to the whole organisation. That means nominee development should help people understand how to collaborate with governors, senior leaders, managers and staff to create a shared understanding of what needs to improve and why. It means being able to turn evidence into action. It means being able to have the difficult conversation when the data, learner experience or quality indicators are telling you something that people would rather not hear. And it means understanding how to bring people with you.

The nominee as a champion for quality

The nominee should be one of the people continually driving the quality conversation, whatever point the organisation is at in its inspection cycle. This means never being satisfied with “good enough”. It means continually asking questions about the quality of teaching, training and assessment.

These include: are we maximising retention; are we maximising achievement; and are learners making the progress they should? We also should maintain the standards of teaching and learning that our learners deserve. This means understanding what the evidence is telling us, recognising where provision could be stronger and having the confidence to challenge internally when something is not good enough.

Championing inclusion is also important, asking whether diverse groups of learners are experiencing the provision they need and whether the organisation is genuinely addressing differences in their experience, progress or outcomes.

Training is only the beginning

Training, on its own, is only one component of nominee development. A nominee can attend a course, gain a detailed understanding of the framework and feel much more confident about inspection. But what happens afterwards matters just as much. They should know who helps them apply that knowledge. Other colleagues are required to challenge their thinking and help them prepare as inspection approaches. Leaders should help them make sense of what the evidence is telling them between inspections. They should guide the nominee about how the latter can influence the wider organisation.

These are important questions because the nominee role does not exist in isolation. The nominee sits at an interesting point in the organisation. They need sufficient knowledge and credibility to understand what is happening across the provision, but they also need the confidence to challenge it.

Nominees need to be able to move between the detail and the bigger picture. They need to understand the framework without allowing the framework to become the definition of quality. And they need to keep bringing the conversation back to the things that matter: the quality of delivery, the experience of learners, retention, achievement, progress and inclusion.

Quality is the best inspection preparation

At FIN, “quality is the best inspection preparation” has been more than a strapline. It was a fundamental belief when we started and our experience of working behind the scenes with nominees and providers has continued to reinforce it.

Some of the strongest outcomes we have seen have come from providers that have genuinely put quality first, not simply because an inspection was approaching, but because quality improvement was part of the way they operated. When inspectors visited, the nominee was not trying to manufacture a picture of quality or prepare the organisation at the last minute. They were able to explain what the provider knew about its own quality, what it had done about it and what difference those actions had made.

Maximising the inspection outcome and minimising risk still matter. But they should be consequences of strong quality leadership, not the sole purpose of nominee development. Hence the need to rethink what we mean by “nominee training”.

By Kerry Boffey, CEO & Founder at the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN)