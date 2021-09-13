 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK EDUCATION SECTOR SET TO THRIVE GLOBALLY FOLLOWING PANDEMIC BOOM

Details
Hits: 84
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The UK’s thriving education sector exported £23.3 billion in 2018 and Government is supporting the sector to boost the figure to hit £35 billion a year by the end of the decade, via a wide range of new initiatives including a new Export Academy, financial support and a range of missions, ‘meet the buyer’ events and webinars.

In particular, the UK’s leading Education Technology (EdTech) market is projected to reach £3.4bn in 2021 as it helps students and teachers navigate new ways of learning throughout the pandemic.

There are approximately 1,000 EdTech businesses in the UK, providing an exciting range of cutting-edge solutions, making it easier for pupils to study remotely and benefit from innovative, interactive learning.

The UK leads the European EdTech market, attracting over $1bn in investment since 2014, more than the next 3 countries combined. Minister for Exports Graham Stuart saw first-hand how EdTech is supporting young learners during his visit to Shireland Collegiate Academy in Sandwell today to explore the school’s digital offer.

The Academy has developed eduu.school, the first fully mapped thematic curriculum that integrates wellbeing in collaboration with educational publisher Hodder Education, mental health partner Kooth and Wrexham-based company Gluu, who work with schools and leading EdTech companies to provide students and teachers with the tech tools they need to learn and teach anytime, anywhere.

Minister for Exports Graham Stuart MP, said:

“With education exports reaching £23.3 billion in 2018, I’m proud to lead the Department for International Trade’s education work, which has become all the more important during the pandemic.

“The UK offers world-class education, a global reputation and a strong presence in international markets with education exports, such as EdTech. British education is in demand around the world. Be it for skills training in Vietnam, Higher Education in Brazil or English Language Training in Japan, DIT provides a range of support options for education providers looking to expand internationally. 

“It was great to see British innovation at play at Shireland and I look forward to working with EdTech businesses to ensure the UK’s world-renowned education industry builds back better by exporting our brilliant goods, services, skills and innovation across the globe.”

Chief Executive Officer, GLUU, Christine Major said:

“Today’s event has been a powerful example of what can be achieved when schools and industry collaborate in shared goal partnerships to create and scale authentic solutions that can transfer directly from British to international classrooms.

Join Handshake at its Virtual Careers Fairs - starting this Wednesday
Sector News
As part of its Early Careers Talent Recovery Fund, launched exclusivel
CMO Recommend a single Covid Vaccine dose to 12-15 Year Olds - Sector Response
Sector News
CMO Recommend a single Covid Vaccine dose to healthy 12-15 Year Olds -
SARS-CoV-2 transmission model suggests primary school infection could be greater this autumn than in 2020
Sector News
The study, published on the preprint server medRxiv, is led by Dr Mark

“Education exports are far more than selling products, it’s about sharing classroom practice and creating a truly Great British education experience globally.”

The government is committed to supporting sector’s exports overseas in key priority markets including Indonesia; India; Saudi Arabia; Nigeria; Brazil; Mexico; Pakistan; Vietnam; and the UAE.

DIT is already helping UK education providers tap into international opportunities via its network of International Trade Advisors, education specialists and a newly launched Export Academy. These initiatives will help to position UK education providers as the partner of choice and help investors and partners overseas to find UK providers.

Demand internationally is growing for UK products particularly in Asia with the region set to be home to the 66% of the global middle classes by 2030, hungry for high quality British goods and services.

By tapping into international demand, UK businesses can unlock new customers and sales in markets around the world. 

Exports contribute billions into the UK economy, supporting millions of jobs and providing sustainable growth for thousands of businesses.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Join Handshake at its Virtual Careers Fairs - starting this Wednesday
Sector News
As part of its Early Careers Talent Recovery Fund, launched exclusivel
FAIR PAY AND PENSIONS FOR PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS
Sector News
The NASUWT (@NASUWT) - The Teachers’ Union condemns the UK governmen
Students thanked for help
Sector News
Students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) were gu
CMO Recommend a single Covid Vaccine dose to 12-15 Year Olds - Sector Response
Sector News
CMO Recommend a single Covid Vaccine dose to healthy 12-15 Year Olds -
SARS-CoV-2 transmission model suggests primary school infection could be greater this autumn than in 2020
Sector News
The study, published on the preprint server medRxiv, is led by Dr Mark
REGULATORY BODIES NEED SUBSTANTIAL FUNDING BOOST
Sector News
The NASUWT (@NASUWT)– The Teachers’ Union will today call for subs
Award-winning beauty college strengthens aftercare service following impact of pandemic
Sector News
GlamCandy (@GlamCandyUK), a professional creative college based in Sco
British people considering changing careers as a result of Coronavirus
Sector News
The last 18 months have been odd. We’ve gone from being stuck inside
Bradford’s manufacturers sign up to engage with pupils from 45 local schools
Sector News
More than 30 Bradford manufacturers (@BradfordMfg) have registered for
The next generation of automotive talent in the spotlight as IMI Skills Competitions finalists announced for WorldSkills UK
Sector News
The next generation of automotive talent in the spotlight as IMI Skill
The first MSK Academy in the South opens at Eastleigh College for advanced professional cookery
Sector News
Strong industry connections and commitment to training future chefs ha
Young Offenders at HMP Werrington receive further education training and qualifications as part of scheme
Sector News
Young offenders are teaming up assistance dogs of the future in a uniq

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6065)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page