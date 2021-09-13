UK EDUCATION SECTOR SET TO THRIVE GLOBALLY FOLLOWING PANDEMIC BOOM

The UK’s thriving education sector exported £23.3 billion in 2018 and Government is supporting the sector to boost the figure to hit £35 billion a year by the end of the decade, via a wide range of new initiatives including a new Export Academy, financial support and a range of missions, ‘meet the buyer’ events and webinars.
In particular, the UK’s leading Education Technology (EdTech) market is projected to reach £3.4bn in 2021 as it helps students and teachers navigate new ways of learning throughout the pandemic.
There are approximately 1,000 EdTech businesses in the UK, providing an exciting range of cutting-edge solutions, making it easier for pupils to study remotely and benefit from innovative, interactive learning.
The UK leads the European EdTech market, attracting over $1bn in investment since 2014, more than the next 3 countries combined. Minister for Exports Graham Stuart saw first-hand how EdTech is supporting young learners during his visit to Shireland Collegiate Academy in Sandwell today to explore the school’s digital offer.
The Academy has developed eduu.school, the first fully mapped thematic curriculum that integrates wellbeing in collaboration with educational publisher Hodder Education, mental health partner Kooth and Wrexham-based company Gluu, who work with schools and leading EdTech companies to provide students and teachers with the tech tools they need to learn and teach anytime, anywhere.
Minister for Exports Graham Stuart MP, said:
“With education exports reaching £23.3 billion in 2018, I’m proud to lead the Department for International Trade’s education work, which has become all the more important during the pandemic.
“The UK offers world-class education, a global reputation and a strong presence in international markets with education exports, such as EdTech. British education is in demand around the world. Be it for skills training in Vietnam, Higher Education in Brazil or English Language Training in Japan, DIT provides a range of support options for education providers looking to expand internationally.
“It was great to see British innovation at play at Shireland and I look forward to working with EdTech businesses to ensure the UK’s world-renowned education industry builds back better by exporting our brilliant goods, services, skills and innovation across the globe.”
Chief Executive Officer, GLUU, Christine Major said:
“Today’s event has been a powerful example of what can be achieved when schools and industry collaborate in shared goal partnerships to create and scale authentic solutions that can transfer directly from British to international classrooms.
“Education exports are far more than selling products, it’s about sharing classroom practice and creating a truly Great British education experience globally.”
The government is committed to supporting sector’s exports overseas in key priority markets including Indonesia; India; Saudi Arabia; Nigeria; Brazil; Mexico; Pakistan; Vietnam; and the UAE.
DIT is already helping UK education providers tap into international opportunities via its network of International Trade Advisors, education specialists and a newly launched Export Academy. These initiatives will help to position UK education providers as the partner of choice and help investors and partners overseas to find UK providers.
Demand internationally is growing for UK products particularly in Asia with the region set to be home to the 66% of the global middle classes by 2030, hungry for high quality British goods and services.
By tapping into international demand, UK businesses can unlock new customers and sales in markets around the world.
Exports contribute billions into the UK economy, supporting millions of jobs and providing sustainable growth for thousands of businesses.