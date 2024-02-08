12 new nursing apprentices complete their first learning milestone – Spire Healthcare

To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, Spire Healthcare has celebrated the continued development of its latest cohort of nursing apprentices at an energy filled Festival of Learning event in London.

The 12 new nursing apprentices – located at 10 of Spire’s English hospitals – are at the start of a four-year nurse degree apprenticeship programme, leading to a BSc in Adult Nursing. Through a series of presentations and demonstrations, the apprentices shared their learnings and experiences so far, while also hearing from a past apprentice about the role, and how beneficial Spire’s programme had been to him.

Second year nurse degree apprentice Mark Connorton from Spire Southampton Hospital described his experience of being a nursing apprentice. He praised the daily support he receives from colleagues as he continues his learning, and the value he gained from the various placements he took advantage of.

The new nursing apprentices will enjoy remote studying with The University of Sunderland, as well as placements in a wide range of nursing settings such as wards, outpatients, operating theatres, hospices, A&E and more. By developing new knowledge, skills and thinking whilst completing their degree, Spire’s nursing apprentices will gain a broad experience of healthcare in England and be well-prepared for their future nursing career. The benefit of the degree apprenticeship route is the ability to earn while learning, with a starting salary of approximately £21,000 depending on previous experience.

Professor Lisa Grant, Group Clinical Director and Chief Nurse of Spire Healthcare shared with the apprentices:

“In life we can be our biggest doubters, but I want you as nurse apprentices at Spire to really seize this opportunity to learn all you can from your colleagues. At Spire we are passionate about delivering outstanding personalised care, and I want you to learn all you can from your colleagues’ rich experiences and take that forward in your career in healthcare. Remember that you can be whoever you want to be with us, whether you become a chief nurse or choose to join the NHS or become a university lecturer, you can do it. Believe in yourself and ask for support when you need it. I am so proud of you already and I look forward to watching your careers blossom over the next few years.”

Sue Brent, Head of School of Nursing and Health Sciences, University of Sunderland said:

“The partnership between Spire Healthcare and the University of Sunderland is a shining example of a successful collaboration in the healthcare industry. By working together, our goal is to ultimately improve patient care and contribute to the overall advancement of healthcare. This partnership serves as model for future collaborations between healthcare providers and educational institutions.”

Spire aims to build a talent pipeline for its business and the broader healthcare sector, helping to address national shortages in healthcare professionals. It is currently training and supporting approximately 450 apprentices across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical specialties – this represents around four percent of Spire’s total permanent workforce. Spire’s nurse apprenticeship programme is one of the largest run by a single organisation in England, with many graduates from the programme going onto work in the NHS, something Spire encourages.

More information about Spire Healthcare’s nursing apprentice programme can be found here.

Published in