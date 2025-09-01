26 Finalists Unveiled for the ECI Training and Development Awards 2025

The finalists for the 13th annual Engineering Construction Industry (ECI) Training & Development Awards have been unveiled as excitement builds towards the prestigious ceremony on Thursday 6 November.

The event, organised by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), will bring together industry leaders, as well as the rising stars of tomorrow, for a celebration of excellence in training and development at Glaziers Hall in London (pictured).

The shortlisted finalists were whittled down from more than 100 nominations and are made up of 26 standout individuals, companies and training providers across nine categories.

A judging panel of industry representatives, made up of Tracey Shelley (CEO of BCECA), John Simpson (Managing Director of the ECIA), Mark Riley (Project Control Lead of Emerging Energy, Phillips 66 Limited), Steve Hunt (Regional Director of Altrad Integrity Services) and Helen Woodward Davies (Resource Programme Director, EDF Energy) – will pick the overall winners that will be announced at the awards ceremony in November.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a popular figure within the science arena who has worked on a variety of projects in industrial, academic and government sectors, will host the event.

The Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern, Minister for Skills, will also be attending to help celebrate the very best of engineering construction talent in Great Britain.

Andrew Hockey, ECITB Chief Executive, said:

“Our Labour Forecasting Tool tells us there is a growing demand for skilled workers in the ECI. This brings with it huge challenges, but equally it presents opportunities for individuals, employers and training providers to make a real difference in an industry that will be critical to achieve net zero.

“We will begin delivering our new strategy in January, which will guide skills development across the industry. It will aim to grow the number of new entrants, support employers to attract a more diverse talent pool and enhance workforce competence to ensure learners are both skilled and safe.

“But while we look forward with great excitement at what lies ahead, it is important to take a moment to celebrate the great success stories from within the ECI in the last year.

“The ECI Training & Development Awards is an opportunity to do just that and an annual highlight in the engineering construction calendar. Congratulations go to the outstanding nominees who have been shortlisted this year.

“The standard of nominees was again incredibly high, showcasing the great things happening in training and development across the industry.

“I would like to thank our esteemed judges, who now have the unenviable job of picking the overall winners, and the sponsors from across industry that help make this a special night.”

ECI Awards 2025 finalists

Apprentice of the Year Award – sponsored by Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA)

Charlotte Ellis (HPC)

Fallon Campbell (NRS Dounreay)

Joshua Poncia (Kellogg Brown & Root [KBR])

Graduate of the Year Award

Alexander Clark (Kellogg Brown & Root [KBR])

Anouschka Van Mourik (Sellafield)

Michael Horgan (STATS Group)

ECITB New Entrant Award

Annalise Clark (Forth Valley College / Altrad)

Henry Nelson (Pembrokeshire College / Altrad)

Steve Hampton (Gen2 / NUVIA)

Large Employer of the Year – sponsored by Sellafield

Bilfinger UK

HPC

STATS Group

Small/Medium Employer of the Year – sponsored by NUVIA

C&P Engineering Services Ltd

Intelect

The Herne Group

Excellence in ED&I Award

Altrad Integrity Services

NRS Dounreay

Sellafield

Training Organisation of the Year

AFS Technologies

Hydrasun

Rewards Training (Scotland) Ltd

Leading Industry Safety Award – sponsored by Bilfinger UK

Client Contractor National Safety Group (CCNSG)

C&P Engineering Services Ltd

Wright Engineering

International Training Organisation of the Year

International regional winners will be put forward for this category. These are: