UCU: 81% of students back fair pay, closing college and school teacher pay gap

A level results day: College teachers must earn more if Labour is to fix educational inequalities, says UCU

The University and College Union (UCU) today (Thursday) congratulated students receiving their results, as well as the staff who have supported them. The union also urged the government to close the pay gap between school and college teachers, condemned the chaotic clearing process, and called for BTECs to be protected.

Polling of 17-21 year olds, conducted by Savanta on behalf of UCU, has found the overwhelming majority of young people:

Want to see college staff paid fairly, through the closing of the college schoolteacher pay gap (81%).

Are concerned about the cost of higher education (81%), believe students should pay less (84%), and want employers to pay more (70%).

Want the government to provide emergency funding to universities at financial risk (87%).

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

“Today is the culmination of years of hard work by students and staff, who should be commended for their dedication. Unfortunately, those receiving their results from further education colleges have been taught by staff who earn much less than their counterparts in schools. Schoolteachers will receive a fully funded 5.5% pay award while college teachers have again been left wanting. This is in addition to a pay gap of £9k that already exists.

“A two-tier pay model, where college staff earn less, overwhelmingly disadvantages the working-class students who are more likely to attend further education colleges than their middle-class peers. If the government is serious about addressing the inequalities hardwired into England’s education system, it needs to urgently listen to young people and close the college schoolteacher pay gap. “

On university clearing, Jo said:

‘‘The chaotic scramble to hoover up students through clearing shows why universities need a new funding model. The overreliance on tuition fee income is causing huge financial instability across the sector. In response, universities have resorted to offering cash prizes or the chance to win free accommodation to students who sign up through clearing. To stop institutions from making these inappropriate inducements, the government must step in and protect the sector. It needs to agree to provide emergency funding to protect all jobs, courses and institutions at risk, and end the failed marketised higher education experiment.

“Our polling shows young people have huge concerns about the eyewatering cost of going to university. They want to end the student debt burden and for employers to pay more towards the cost of higher education. The government should listen to young people, de-marketise the sector, and consider UCU’s proposals for a publicly funded system backed by a levy on graduate employers.”

On BTECs, Jo said:

“Many students will be gaining their level 3 BTEC results today. This tried and tested entry route into university or onto skilled employment is now at risk of losing its funding. At the very least, the government needs to extend its review period so BTECs aren’t scrapped next year. Anything less will be a betrayal of the hundreds of thousands of students who rely on these crucial qualifications.”