A Passion to Inspire Upskill Day
A very special Day planned to Inspire Scottish Students and Lecturers – and a fantastic Culinary Journey ahead for all
All colleges from across the whole of Scotland are invited – for free – and a massive thank you to May and City of Glasgow College for their Help and Support
Putting the day together – is such an Honour – Culinary Legend Willie Pike – Pastry Superstar Ross Sneddon and Michelin Star Chefs – Graeme Cheevers – Rupert Rowley and Dan Ashmore
We will nationally Share all the recipes 2 weeks before the event and we will be live streaming so we can Inspire even more Lecturers, Chefs and of course Students across the UK – so you can watch or cook live along with us
Pulling Sugar – Fermentation – Scottish Produce – Texture – Flavour
Read more here.
Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved
