From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

A Passion to Inspire Upskill Day

Passion to Inspire September 30, 2022
0 Comments
students walking through corridor

A very special Day planned to Inspire Scottish Students and Lecturers – and a fantastic Culinary Journey ahead for all 

All colleges from across the whole of Scotland are invited – for free – and a massive thank you to May and City of Glasgow College for their Help and Support 

Putting the day together – is such an Honour – Culinary Legend Willie Pike – Pastry Superstar Ross Sneddon and Michelin Star Chefs – Graeme Cheevers – Rupert Rowley and Dan Ashmore 

We will nationally Share all the recipes 2 weeks before the event and we will be live streaming so we can Inspire even more Lecturers, Chefs and of course Students across the UK – so you can watch or cook live along with us 

Pulling Sugar – Fermentation – Scottish Produce – Texture – Flavour 

Read more here.

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Passion to Inspire

