A positive future for Ballygawley woman Hanna Ferguson

Ballygawley based Hanna Ferguson studied Level 3 in Children’s Care, Learning and Development at South West College.

Her previous educational experience lasted for 5 years at Fivemiletown College in County Tyrone. Whilst having a great time there, Hanna decided that gaining qualifications through South West College was the right step for her to take at that time. She studied at SWC up until 2016.

“I loved my time in South West College, meeting new people and learning new skills. Although my current career and future career is not based in childcare it led me to realise that caring for others was my calling”.

Hanna is currently forging a successful career and progressed rapidly to Deputy Service Manager for Positive Futures – a health and social care organization that support individuals with learning disabilities, acquired brain injury and autism.

“I worked my way up from a support worker to Deputy Service Manager. It was the best choice of I have made. I love getting to know the people that we support and being there for them through the good and the bad.”

Hanna hopes to continue working in the health and social care industry.

