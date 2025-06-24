A recipe for success: BCoT Hospitality students win culinary competitions

Hospitality students at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) are cooking up a storm and dishing out standout performances at two national competitions.

The BCoT students showcased their culinary skills at the British Culinary Championships where Evie Gage earned High Gold for Fish Filleting and Salmon Starter, plus Best in Class for Live Cooking. Ashton Vivian secured Gold in Cocktail Making and High Gold for Napkin Folds. Amy Wright and Lauren Radley also excelled, achieving High Golds in Pasta and Veg Cuts, respectively.

BCoT’s Hospital team then served up a commanding performance at the Inter College Culinary Challenge. Ashton Vivian was awarded Gold and Best in Class for Liquor Coffee, another Gold for Mocktails, and the Overall Front of House Student – GOLD award.

The team demonstrated unparalleled strength in the Kitchen Skills category, achieving a clean sweep of Gold medals for Pitchayapa Boonleam, Charlie Walsh, Lauren Radley, and Amy Wright, with Amy also receiving Best in Class and recognised as the Overall Back of House Student – GOLD.

And the cherry on top? BCoT was named Overall College Champions – GOLD.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ phenomenal achievements across both competitions,” said Vicki Quilter, Faculty Head of Hospitality at BCoT. “This dual triumph is a powerful testament to their dedication, talent, and the unwavering commitment of our teaching staff. A special thanks goes to Mark Pilgrim, whose exceptional dedication and extra preparation time were instrumental in this success. Their collective wins highlight BCoT’s position as a leading institution for hospitality and culinary education.”

The results reinforce BCoT’s reputation for delivering high-quality, industry-relevant training that prepares students for successful careers in the dynamic hospitality sector. Hospital students have the opportunity to train at The Restaurant at BCoT, which offers a unique learning environment where students can hone their culinary and service skills in a real-world setting, under the guidance of experienced industry professionals. Students leave college prepared to thrive in the competitive hospitality and catering industry.

Hospitality is just one of the wide range of vocational courses, apprenticeships, and higher education programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge for successful careers. Others include engineering, animal management and child and early years.

In its most recent Ofsted inspection, the college was praised for establishing strong and successful relationships with industry partners and businesses to develop innovative courses. Learners “acquire the skills and knowledge valued by stakeholders”, as well as tailoring “apprenticeship programmes so that apprentices develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours closely aligned to their job role.”