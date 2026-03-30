AAT Salary Survey 2025: AAT members outperform sector despite cooling salary growth 

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) has published its 2025 AAT Salary Survey, revealing that whilst salaries across its membership continue to rise – and outperform sector trends – the pace of growth has slowed, reflecting wider economic pressures across the UK.

The findings come at a time when the UK labour market presents a difficult picture. Rising unemployment – particularly among younger people where rates at the end of 2025 rose to their highest in over a decade – combined with cooling wage growth, signals a shift from the more buoyant conditions seen between 2021 and 2023.

Against this backdrop, AAT members have continued to see salary increases across all levels, from apprentices through to fellow members. While the rate of growth has moderated compared to 2023 AAT Salary Survey, it remains ahead of the wider finance and insurance sector.

AAT student salaries increased by 11% between 2023 and 2025

AAT student salaries increased by 11% between 2023 and 2025 – strong growth – but below the 14% increase recorded between 2021 and 2023. A similar pattern is seen among full and fellow members (MAATs and FMAATs). MAATs reported a 9% salary increase, while FMAATs saw a 14% rise over the past two years. This compares to a 14% increase across both groups in the previous survey period.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) Weekly Earnings data shows that pay growth across the finance and insurance sector averaged around 6.5% in 2023 and 2024, before slowing to approximately 3% in 2025; equivalent to roughly 5% annualised growth. In contrast, AAT members recorded a significantly higher 9% increase over the same period, rising to 11% for Members and Fellows combined – substantially outperforming the industry average.

Commenting on the research, Sarah Beale, AAT CEO, said: “This is a jobs market where resilience is no longer optional. The buoyancy of 2023 feels like a distant memory, and young people are bearing the brunt.

“But even in this climate, AAT members aren’t standing still. Salaries are continuing to rise across all levels – and crucially, they’re outpacing the wider sector. That sends a clear message: AAT skills are in demand, and they deliver real earning power.”

The survey also highlights a mixed picture beyond base salaries. There has been a 13% increase in bonuses for students compared to 2023 – however this does not reach the 60% increase seen in the previous survey. Overall, bonus growth has slowed significantly compared to 2023, with largely flat outcomes for members, fellows and bookkeepers. Among licensed members, over half report increases in fee income, but median income has dipped slightly from £74,500 in 2023 to £72,000 in 2025, indicating a more uneven experience across this community.

Encouragingly, perceptions of AAT’s value remain strong. Over three quarters (76%) of students believe that studying for AAT qualifications has increased their earning potential, rising to 82% among MAATs and FMAATs, and 78% among AAT Licensed Accountants.

Becoming a full AAT member (MAAT) continues to deliver a significant salary uplift, with a median salary of £38,188 – representing a 33% increase on the Level 4 median salary of £28,750.

Sarah Beale, AAT CEO, comments: “Talent is everywhere – but opportunity is not. AAT helps close that gap.

“In tougher economic conditions, people need a route to rewarding work that pays well – and our members are clear about the positive impact AAT has on their earning potential.

“Our open and accessible way into a career in finance is what makes that possible – giving people from all backgrounds the opportunity to realise their own ambitions. As more people weigh up the return on investment of different career pathways, AAT offers a practical, proven road to success – giving talented individuals the skills they need go on to run businesses, lead finance teams, build practices, and reshape organisations. They bring the drive; we provide the tools to get them where they want to go.”

Gender Pay Differences

The salary survey also shares insight into gender pay differences. While female AAT students earn more than their male counterparts, across all other levels men earn more than women. However, the gap within the AAT community is not as stark as the wider sector – and it’s narrowing compared to 2023. In February 2026, a report from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) found the sector gender pay gap to be around 27%, compared to a UK average of 12.8%. The gender pay gap for AAT full and fellow members (MAATs and FMAATs) now stands at 6%, down from 9% in 2023, and significantly below the wider finance and insurance sector.

Sarah Beale, AAT CEO, continues: “The gender pay gap is still there – and closing it must remain a priority. But there are clear signs of progress. Our gap is narrowing and remains well below the wider sector.

“That shows what’s possible when access to careers is opened up. The focus now must be on going further – ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender or background, can succeed and progress in their career.”