Acorn Training Accredited to the Matrix Standard

Acorn Training, award-winning training provider with over 17 years of experience, recognised for its dedication to diversity and inclusion values, has been accredited to the matrix Standard, demonstrating the high-quality Information, Advice and Guidance services they provide to their learners. Acorn Training break down barriers for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, those battling mental & physical health conditions, returning citizens, the LGBTQ+ community, veterans and many more minority groups and underrepresented areas of society, with their tailored training and employability services being delivered across eight training centres and within local communities.

The matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Acorn Training and I would like to congratulate the team on

their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Acorn Training is working to provide the best possible

support to their clients.”

Commenting on the award, Sophia Franzen, Group Chief Operating Officer, said:

“We are delighted to have achieved matrix Standard accreditation. This is a great success as we continue our commitment to deliver high-quality information, advice, and guidance services. It was wonderful to read some of the assessor’s comments, including how our inclusivity strategies and practices are recognised as positive and holistic, and how our initial assessments were noted as particularly detailed and comprehensive, providing a reliable understanding of learners and participants situations, aspirations and capabilities. This ensure our recipients feel the support they receive is bespoke to them through an individualised approach to support and planning.

“We were also recognised for our investment in staff CPD as the assessor commented on how generous and effective our CPD at Acorn Training is, for example, making good use of Apprenticeships to develop coaching and mentoring skills. We are proud to give our staff opportunities to develop their skills, as their positive experience contributes not only to increasing capability and flexibility, but also to staff retention.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everybody involved in the assessment and give thanks for the hard work, support and commitment; making it possible to achieve this brilliant feedback.”