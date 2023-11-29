And the winners are... Best in Class of The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards

The 5% Club has awarded 180 enhanced Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Memberships, in recognition of the commitment and measured inspired action of those members completing the 2023 Employer Audit.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:

“It is impressive to see so many employers recognised by the 5% Club’s Employer Audit scheme. These are great businesses investing in future talent and extending the ladder of opportunity to more and more people by enabling them to earn and learn at the same time.

“I commend all The Club’s Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze members for their inspired action, which is so essential to our national prosperity, giving businesses the skills they need to grow and offering people the opportunity to get in-demand skills and thrive.”

At a Celebration Reception held at Mansion House, London on 29th November, The 5% Club further recognised its outstanding members by identifying 12 top-performing companies across six award categories.

The event attended by over 400 people and which marked the end of The 5% Club Tenth Anniversary year, saw the award winners drawn from insights and findings in The Club’s Employer Audit research conducted earlier in the year.

One hundred and Eighty employers who participated in this year’s Employer Audit Scheme to gain accredited Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze membership of The Club were shortlisted for the awards, with the winners as follows:

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Quality – Sponsored by BPP

Winner, Large Employer: Cross Country Trains

Winner, SME: Malakoff

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Growth – Sponsored by the St Martins Group

Winner, Large Employer: Tara Group

Winner, SME: Accuracy

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Inclusion and Social Mobility – Sponsored by The School Outreach Company

Winner, Large Employer: Capgemini

Winner, SME: AD Construction Group

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Breadth – Sponsored by the Open University

Winner, Large Employer: Bell Group

Winner, SME: Mivan

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Highest Percentage – Sponsored by Unifrog

Winner, Large Employer: Aecom

Winner, SME: Clive Owen LLP

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Employer of The Year – Sponsored by City & Guilds

Winner, Large Employer: William Hare

Winner, SME: Mivan

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club comments:

“Congratulations to all our Award winners – they all demonstrated outstanding performance in their category Awards. We are keen that these Awards winners join us at future events in 2024 to talk about the secret of their success and share best practice in their emerging talent strategies.”

Published in