Apprentice Trio to Compete at WorldSkills UK Finals

SERC November 7, 2023
L - R Jack Matthews 22, (Belfast) employed by SIA; Matthew Blair 24, (Ballinderry) employed by Building Protection Systems (BPS); and Jamie Rusk 19, (Lurgan), employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS) are set for WorldSkills UK Finals.

Three apprentices from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are preparing to compete at the prestigious WorldSkills UK Finals in Greater Manchester between 14-17 November 2023.

The young men, Matthew Blair 24, (Ballinderry) employed by Building Protection Systems (BPS); Jack Matthews 22, (Belfast) employed by SIA and Jamie Rusk 19, (Lurgan), employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS) are completing the Level 3 Fire & Security Systems Apprenticeship NI at SERC’s Lisburn Campus. The trio are amongst 400 top students and apprentices taking part in the WorldSkills UK National Finals, which will be hosted in colleges across Greater Manchester.

Robin Hamill, Lecturer, Fire and Security Systems at SERC said,

“We are absolutely delighted that Matthew, Jack and Jamie have reached the finals of this national competition.   All the young men have had a fantastic time at SkillBuildNI and IFSEC this year, which has secured their spot in this competition. They rank among the best students and apprentices in the UK, and this competition will further showcase their skills and experience in this specialist area in the face of strong competition.

“An apprenticeship is a three-way partnership between the College, the apprentice and of course, the employer, and we would like to thank each of the apprentice’s employers for their continued support and encouragement to each of the young men who will represent their businesses, SERC and indeed, Northern Ireland.”

Visit Serc to unlock your future

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

