Apprentices Shine at Intercampus SkillBuild Competitions

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) students and apprentices have been testing their skills against their peers at the annual round of intercampus SkillBuild competitions, ahead of SkillBuild NI Finals later this month.

Competitions took place for Fire & Security, Carpentry & Joinery – Cabinet Making, Carpentry & Joinery- Site Joinery, Electrical Installation and Bricklaying.

SERC was delighted to have the support of Denis Wilson, proprietor of Denis Wilson of Glenavy, who presented prizes for the Carpentry & Joinery competitions.

Podium places were awarded to:

Fire and Security – Matthew Blair (first place) Level 3 Fire & Security ApprenticeNI, with Jack Matthews (second place) and Jamie Rusk (third place).

Carpentry & Joinery – Site Joinery – Paddy Madine (first place), Level 3 Carpentry & Joinery ApprenticeshipNI, with Bradley Gill (second place) and Reuben Harper (third place).

Carpentry & Joinery – Cabinet Making – David Magee (first place) Level 2 Carpentry & Joinery ApprenticeshipNI with Taylor Simpson (second place) and Peter Reavey (third place).

Carpentry & Joinery – Carpentry Luke McIlwrath (first place) Level 3 Carpentry & Joinery ApprenticeshipNI with Dylan Ewing (second place) and Seth Kittle (third place).

Bricklaying – Jayden Allen (first place) Level 3 Bricklaying ApprenticeshipNI with Matthew Corken, (second place) and Thomas Montgomery (third place).

Electrical Installation – Cameron Gorman (first place) Level 3 Electrical Installation ApprenticeshipNI with Matthew Drysdale (second place) and Daniel Devlin (third place).

