Apprenticeship Assessment Conference 2026 Programme Revealed

The Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) has announced the full programme for the Apprenticeship Assessment Conference 2026, the only conference of its type that is dedicated to the specific needs of the assessment community.

Taking place on 1 July at Warwick Conferences in Coventry, the event will bring together awarding organisations, regulators, policymakers and sector experts at a critical moment for apprenticeship assessment reform. The programme features plenary sessions covering regulatory developments, the implementation of apprenticeship assessment reform, and the role of assessment in delivering on NEET reduction and wider skills priorities.

With public concern growing around NEETs, the conference will provide a timely opportunity to consider the issues raised in the Government’s Young People and Work report.

Rob Nitsch CBE, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, said: “The Government’s Young People and Work report has brought further attention to an issue that many people across the skills sector have been focused on for some time.

“We need to support more young people into education, employment and training, and apprenticeship assessment has an important role to play in making that system work. “That is part of the wider context for this year’s Apprenticeship Assessment Conference, but the main focus of the day will be practical. “Apprenticeship assessment organisations need to understand what the current reforms mean in practice and how they can prepare for the next phase of implementation.”

Sponsored by Skilltech Solutions, the event is open to both FAB members and non-members and comes as the sector moves further into the implementation phase of reform.

The programme brings together officials, regulators and sector experts at a crucial point for apprenticeship assessment reform.

It will give delegates the opportunity to hear directly from those leading the changes, share emerging practice and consider the practical steps needed to support high-quality delivery.

The programme includes updates from Skills England, Ofqual and the Department for Work and Pensions, alongside workshops, an exhibition hall and networking opportunities.

Workshops will focus on practical areas including assessment strategies, preparing for centre-led assessment, contract management for Apprenticeship Assessment Organisations, standard setting and preparing organisations for operational delivery.

Speakers and contributors include representatives from Skills England, Ofqual, the Department for Work and Pensions, City of Portsmouth College, Solent Growth Partnership, National Skills Academy for Food & Drink, Highfield Assessment and Elite Awarding, alongside senior representatives from FAB and workshop contributors from across the apprenticeship assessment community.